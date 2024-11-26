Indonesia Targets 32 Million Ton Rice Production, Aims to End Imports by 2025

Jakarta. Agriculture Minister Andi Amran Sulaiman has set an ambitious target for Indonesia's rice production, aiming to reach 32 million tons by 2025. He is confident that the country will no longer need to import rice starting next year.

"(The rice production target) is 32 million tons, God willing, by 2025," Minister Amran said during a press conference at his office in South Jakarta on Tuesday.

According to data from the Central Statistics Agency (BPS), Indonesia's rice production for 2024 is estimated to be around 30.34 million tons, a decline of 757,130 tons or 2.43 percent compared to 2023's production of 31.10 million tons.

Meanwhile, state-owned logistics company Perum Bulog reported that Indonesia has already imported 2.9 million tons of rice throughout 2024.

In line with President Prabowo Subianto's vision for food self-sufficiency in the next four years, Minister Amran plans to stop importing rice by 2025.

"If we achieve food self-sufficiency, there should be no more imports. If we continue to import, it will raise questions like, 'Why are we importing when we have achieved self-sufficiency?'" he said.

The Agriculture Ministry is implementing various strategies, including food estate programs and modern farming practices, to achieve this target.

He explained that both food estates and modern agriculture are crucial for realizing food self-sufficiency, especially given Indonesia's annual population growth of 3.5 million. To meet the increasing demand, agricultural land must be expanded.

"If the area of rice fields remains constant, but the population keeps growing, then imports will be inevitable. Therefore, our approach is twofold: intensifying farming in Java and expanding farming in Kalimantan and Merauke," Minister Amran concluded.

