Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok

Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
May 19, 2025 | 5:56 pm
SHARE
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrive to review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, left, and Thailand's Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra arrive to review an honor guard during a welcome ceremony at the government house in Bangkok, Thailand, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

Jakarta/Bangkok. Indonesia and Thailand have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on health cooperation amid rising COVID-19 cases in Bangkok.

The agreement was signed during President Prabowo Subianto’s official visit to Bangkok on Monday, where he met Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra at the Government House.

The MoU, aimed at strengthening both countries’ resilience to global health challenges, was inked by Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono and Thai Public Health Minister Somsak Thepsuthin.

"We just witnessed the signing of an MoU in the health sector to improve our cooperation and build our joint capacity,” Prabowo said after the meeting. “This is crucial in preparing for the possible emergence of new pandemics.”

Advertisement
Read More:
Thailand and Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership, Vow to Boost Economic and Defense Ties

Prime Minister Paetongtarn shared the sentiment, saying Thailand is committed to enhancing its health and social sector partnership with Indonesia. “As members of the Global Health Group, we are ready to collaborate with Indonesia on international health issues,” she said. 

The health-focused MoU comes during rising COVID-19 cases in Thailand. The country’s Department of Disease Control (DDC) has reported a noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections ahead of the rainy season and the start of the new school year. From May 11 to 15, Thai health authorities recorded 14,751 new COVID-19 cases and one death. In total, 84,488 infections and 24 deaths have been reported since the beginning of the year. Officials noted that infections tend to spike during national holidays, school terms, and the rainy season, raising concerns about the virus spreading to vulnerable populations.

Dr. Panumas Yanwetsakul, Director-General of the DDC, told The Nation that from May 4–8, the highest infection rates were among children under five, followed by adults aged 30–39 and 20–29. The one fatality recorded during that period involved a person over the age of 60.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok
News 21 minutes ago

Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok

 Indonesia and Thailand sign a health MoU in Bangkok as COVID-19 cases rise, aiming to strengthen pandemic readiness and health systems.
Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok
News 32 minutes ago

Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok

 Indonesia and Thailand sign a health MoU in Bangkok as COVID-19 cases rise, aiming to strengthen pandemic readiness and health systems.
Thailand and Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership, Vow to Boost Economic and Defense Ties
News 2 hours ago

Thailand and Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership, Vow to Boost Economic and Defense Ties

 Paetongtarn said that the two countries agreed to boost cooperation in trade and investment, tourism, and food security.
Indonesia Says Yes to Thailand Joining BRICS
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Says Yes to Thailand Joining BRICS

 Thailand is already a partner country to BRICS, and is now seeking to become the group's full member -- a plan that Indonesia supports.
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
News May 18, 2025 | 2:19 pm

Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First

 Prabowo says he won’t seek re-election in 2029 if his first term fails to deliver, setting targets for 8% growth and food self-sufficiency.
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
News May 18, 2025 | 12:23 pm

Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers

 Prabowo vows to fight corruption “without fear” despite threats to law enforcers, citing major progress in asset recovery in first 6 months.
Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary
News May 16, 2025 | 8:16 pm

Indonesia, China Eye Stronger Strategic Partnership at 75th Anniversary

 President Prabowo met China’s envoy to discuss stronger ties as both countries mark 75 years of diplomatic relations.
Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties
Opinion May 16, 2025 | 3:27 pm

Underrated Indonesia-Australia Ties

 There is vast potential at stake for two neighbours to deepen their undervalued partnership. 
Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund
Business May 15, 2025 | 9:45 pm

Danantara to Explore Partnership with Australia's Future Fund

 Australia's Anthony Albanese also promises to help Danantara join the International Forum of Sovereign Wealth Funds (IFSWF).
Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD
Business May 15, 2025 | 2:49 pm

Australia’s Albanese Wants Indonesia in CPTPP and OECD

 Australia currently assumes rotating chairmanship at the Trans-Pacific trading club CPTPP.

The Latest

Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok
News 21 minutes ago

Indonesia, Thailand Sign Health Pact as COVID Cases Surge in Bangkok

 Indonesia and Thailand sign a health MoU in Bangkok as COVID-19 cases rise, aiming to strengthen pandemic readiness and health systems.
Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday
News 1 hours ago

Mass Ride-Hailing Strike Set to Paralyze Jakarta, Major Cities on Tuesday

 Hundreds of thousands of ride-hailing drivers across Indonesia are set to stage a nationwide protest on Tuesday.
Thailand and Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership, Vow to Boost Economic and Defense Ties
News 2 hours ago

Thailand and Indonesia Announce Strategic Partnership, Vow to Boost Economic and Defense Ties

 Paetongtarn said that the two countries agreed to boost cooperation in trade and investment, tourism, and food security.
Indonesia Says Yes to Thailand Joining BRICS
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Says Yes to Thailand Joining BRICS

 Thailand is already a partner country to BRICS, and is now seeking to become the group's full member -- a plan that Indonesia supports.
Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion
Business 2 hours ago

Danantara Eyes Strategic Partnership with Australia’s Future Fund as Assets Top $1 Trillion

 With the inclusion of GBK Sports Complex and Kemayoran Area, Danantara's portfolio jumped from US$982 billion to over US$1 trillion.
News Index

Most Popular

BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
1
BYD Surges to 6th in Indonesia’s Auto Market with EV-Only Lineup
2
Prabowo: No Second Term If I Fail the First
3
Police Thwart Tin Sand Smuggling Attempt to Malaysia
4
Prabowo Vows Relentless War on Graft Despite Threats to Law Enforcers
5
Kadin Suspends Cilegon Officials Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Investor
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED