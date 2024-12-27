Indonesia to Cut 2025 Hajj Costs, Improve Services

Ichsan Ali
December 27, 2024 | 5:00 pm
Indonesian Hajj pilgrims wait for their bus that will take them to Mount Arafat in Mecca on June 14, 2024. (Antara Photo/Sigid Kurniawan)
Jakarta. President Prabowo Subianto has directed improvements to the 2025 Hajj pilgrimage, aiming for better service quality and reduced costs to make it more affordable for Indonesians, Deputy Religious Affairs Minister H.R. Muhammad Syafii said.

“President Prabowo emphasized the need for a higher-quality Hajj experience this year. He also identified several areas where costs can be rationalized,” Syafii said at the Presidential Palace complex in Jakarta on Friday.

In 2024, the average cost of the Hajj pilgrimage for regular participants amounted to Rp 93.41 million ($5,810) per person. This included Rp 56 million paid by pilgrims directly and Rp 37.36 million covered by government subsidies.

Syafii confirmed that the 2025 Hajj cost would be reduced, though the exact figures remain pending a decision from the House of Representatives (DPR) working committee. The committee is set to convene in late December to finalize the new pricing structure.

“We can almost guarantee a cost reduction this year,” Syafii said. “However, the exact amount will depend on the discussions and agreements.”

Religious Affairs Minister Nasaruddin Umar said external factors, including exchange rates and inflation, would influence the cost adjustments. Additionally, efforts to address irregularities in the management of Hajj funds from previous years are expected to further reduce expenses.

“Our goal is to make the Hajj more affordable through various efficiency measures. Cleaning up irregularities in Hajj fund management will also contribute to lowering costs,” Nasaruddin explained.

The government is also committed to enhancing service quality for pilgrims. Nasaruddin said Hajj officers must perform professionally, addressing shortcomings observed in previous years.

Negative feedback on officer performance will be rectified to ensure a smooth pilgrimage for all participants.

The number of Indonesian Muslims waiting to perform the Hajj pilgrimage has reached 5.4 million and continues to grow each year. Indonesia, home to the world's largest Muslim population, has an annual Hajj quota of around 200,000 pilgrims. This means the current waiting list spans at least 25 years.

Hajj Cost Trends Over the Years

The following is a summary of Hajj costs from 2014 to 2024:

  • 2014: Pilgrim cost Rp 40.03 million, subsidy Rp 19.24 million, total Rp 59.27 million.
  • 2015: Pilgrim cost Rp 37.49 million, subsidy Rp 24.07 million, total Rp 61.56 million.
  • 2016: Pilgrim cost Rp 34.60 million, subsidy Rp 25.40 million, total Rp 60 million.
  • 2017: Pilgrim cost Rp 34.89 million, subsidy Rp 26.90 million, total Rp 61.79 million.
  • 2018: Pilgrim cost Rp 35.24 million, subsidy Rp 33.72 million, total Rp 68.96 million.
  • 2019: Pilgrim cost Rp 35.24 million, subsidy Rp 33.92 million, total Rp 69.16 million.
  • 2022: Pilgrim cost Rp 39.89 million, subsidy Rp 57.91 million, total Rp 97.79 million.
  • 2023: Pilgrim cost Rp 49.9 million, subsidy Rp 40.2 million, total Rp 90 million.
  • 2024: Pilgrim cost Rp 56.04 million, subsidy Rp 37.36 million, total Rp 93.41 million.

