Indonesia to Deploy Two Japan-Donated Patrol Boats Near Nusantara

Jakarta. Indonesia is set to receive two patrol boats from Japan, which will be deployed to secure the waters near the future national capital, Nusantara, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives' Defense Commission approved the donation of the 18-meter boats during a hearing earlier in the day.

The deployment of these boats aligns with Indonesia’s broader efforts to bolster security in and around Nusantara, ensuring the safety of the nation’s new capital and its surrounding maritime zones.

Minister Sjafrie said the boats will initially arrive unarmed but will be retrofitted by the Indonesian Navy to make them combat-ready before deployment.

“The donation of these Japanese patrol boats aims to strengthen our defense capabilities in the waters surrounding Nusantara,” Sjafrie said following the hearing.

Each boat has a maximum speed of 40 knots and can accommodate 14 passengers and two crew members.

Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said the compact size of the boats makes them suitable for patrolling both coastal and riverine areas around Nusantara.

“There are many rivers flowing through Nusantara that need protection,” Admiral Ali explained. “These boats are small enough to navigate the waterways and conduct patrols in inner areas.”

