Indonesia to Deploy Two Japan-Donated Patrol Boats Near Nusantara

Yustinus Paat
February 4, 2025 | 9:27 pm
SHARE
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani in Jakarta on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)
Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin (left) and his Japanese counterpart Gen Nakatani in Jakarta on Jan. 7, 2025. (Antara Photo/Muhammad Ramdan)

Jakarta. Indonesia is set to receive two patrol boats from Japan, which will be deployed to secure the waters near the future national capital, Nusantara, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin announced on Tuesday.

The House of Representatives' Defense Commission approved the donation of the 18-meter boats during a hearing earlier in the day.

The deployment of these boats aligns with Indonesia’s broader efforts to bolster security in and around Nusantara, ensuring the safety of the nation’s new capital and its surrounding maritime zones.

Minister Sjafrie said the boats will initially arrive unarmed but will be retrofitted by the Indonesian Navy to make them combat-ready before deployment.

“The donation of these Japanese patrol boats aims to strengthen our defense capabilities in the waters surrounding Nusantara,” Sjafrie said following the hearing.

Read More:
Indonesia, Japan Discuss Possible Military Technology Transfer

Each boat has a maximum speed of 40 knots and can accommodate 14 passengers and two crew members.

Navy Chief of Staff Admiral Muhammad Ali said the compact size of the boats makes them suitable for patrolling both coastal and riverine areas around Nusantara.

“There are many rivers flowing through Nusantara that need protection,” Admiral Ali explained. “These boats are small enough to navigate the waterways and conduct patrols in inner areas.”

Tags:
#Military #Defense
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

China Launches Antitrust Probe into Google
Tech 3 hours ago

China Launches Antitrust Probe into Google

 China typically blocks most Western internet platforms, such as Google, as well as social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.
Indonesia to Deploy Two Japan-Donated Patrol Boats Near Nusantara
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia to Deploy Two Japan-Donated Patrol Boats Near Nusantara

 Sjafrie said the boats will initially arrive unarmed but will be retrofitted by the Navy to make them combat-ready before deployment.
Government Sets Rp 19,000 Price Cap on 3-kg LPG
Business 5 hours ago

Government Sets Rp 19,000 Price Cap on 3-kg LPG

 Despite being intended for the poor, as stated on the canister, the "melon canisters" have become increasingly popular among households.
Indonesia to Implement B50 Palm Oil Biodiesel Mandate Next Year
Business 6 hours ago

Indonesia to Implement B50 Palm Oil Biodiesel Mandate Next Year

 The government says a B50 palm oil biodiesel mandate means that Indonesia will likely no longer need to import its diesel fuel.
Indonesia Denies Talks with Hamas to Host Freed Palestinian Prisoners
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia Denies Talks with Hamas to Host Freed Palestinian Prisoners

 The Foreign Affairs Ministry denies that Hamas has negotiated with Indonesia to host Palestinian detainees released by Israeli forces.
News Index

Most Popular

Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
1
Grab Eyes $7 Billion Acquisition of GoTo, Sources Say
2
Taiwanese Actress Barbie Hsu, Star of 'Meteor Garden,' Dies at 48
3
Police Raid Gay Party in South Jakarta Hotel, 56 Detained
4
30 Immigration Officials Removed from Soekarno-Hatta Airport Over Alleged Extortion of Chinese Visitors
5
Danantara Superholding Officially Established to Manage $600 Billion in State Assets
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED