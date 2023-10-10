Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens

Jakarta. Indonesia is preparing to evacuate 10 of its citizens from Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas worsens.

There are currently 10 Indonesian nationals residing in Gaza, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Jakarta's evacuation contingency plan also takes into account different scenarios, although the ministry did not go into details on how they planned to evacuate the Indonesians.

"The Indonesian government has prepared a contingency plan for the evacuation of Indonesian citizens with several scenarios. The government through the Indonesian embassies in Amman, Beirut, and Cairo are coordinating with various parties to evacuate the Indonesians in the Palestinian territories, especially the 10 Indonesians in the Gaza Strip," the ministry's spokesperson Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said via text on Tuesday.

Indonesia also urges its citizens who reside in Israel and Palestine to leave the areas immediately. Those who plan on traveling to the said areas should also cancel their trips until further notice by the government.

According to Lalu, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi is constantly in talks with other countries and international organizations to end the escalation of violence. Retno on Monday discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict with her Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira during the latter's working visit to Jakarta. Brazil is currently chairing the United Nations Security Council.

"The Indonesian government's current focus is on the humanitarian situation, particularly pushing for efforts to cease the escalation of violence and avoid more civilian casualties," Lalu said.

