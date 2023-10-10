Tuesday, October 10, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens

Jayanty Nada Shofa
October 10, 2023 | 10:38 am
SHARE
Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)

Jakarta. Indonesia is preparing to evacuate 10 of its citizens from Gaza as the conflict between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas worsens.

There are currently 10 Indonesian nationals residing in Gaza, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry. Jakarta's evacuation contingency plan also takes into account different scenarios, although the ministry did not go into details on how they planned to evacuate the Indonesians.

"The Indonesian government has prepared a contingency plan for the evacuation of Indonesian citizens with several scenarios. The government through the Indonesian embassies in Amman, Beirut, and Cairo are coordinating with various parties to evacuate the Indonesians in the Palestinian territories, especially the 10 Indonesians in the Gaza Strip," the ministry's spokesperson Lalu Muhammad Iqbal said via text on Tuesday.

Indonesia also urges its citizens who reside in Israel and Palestine to leave the areas immediately. Those who plan on traveling to the said areas should also cancel their trips until further notice by the government.

Advertisement

According to Lalu, Foreign Affairs Minister Retno Marsudi is constantly in talks with other countries and international organizations to end the escalation of violence. Retno on Monday discussed the Israel-Palestine conflict with her Brazilian counterpart Mauro Vieira during the latter's working visit to Jakarta. Brazil is currently chairing the United Nations Security Council.

"The Indonesian government's current focus is on the humanitarian situation, particularly pushing for efforts to cease the escalation of violence and avoid more civilian casualties," Lalu said.

Read More:
Visiting Brazilian Minister Condemns Hamas Attack on Israel

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Opinion 37 minutes ago

Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry

 The abundance of extremely sensitive data in the financial services industry entices nation-state threat actors to attack it.
‘No Way I Join Ganjar’s Campaign’: Kalla
News 52 minutes ago

‘No Way I Join Ganjar’s Campaign’: Kalla

 Last week, Kalla received a visit from Puan Maharani, who heads Ganjar's campaign team in the PDI-P.
European Investor to Build Nickel Smelter in Indonesia: Gov't
Business 2 hours ago

European Investor to Build Nickel Smelter in Indonesia: Gov't

 The government official refused to go into details about this nickel smelter investment.
Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens
News 7 hours ago

Indonesia to Evacuate Citizens from Gaza as Israel-Hamas War Worsens

 There are currently 10 Indonesian nationals residing in Gaza, according to the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
US Begins Delivering Munitions to Israel 
News 12 hours ago

US Begins Delivering Munitions to Israel 

 The weapons movement came as President Joe Biden announced that the US death toll in the war has gone up to 11.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
1
Indonesia Calls for End of Israel-Palestine Conflicts
2
Hamas Surprise Attack Stuns Israel and Leaves Hundreds Dead In Fighting, Retaliation
3
Indonesia Asks Brazil to Invest in Cattle Breeding
4
Indonesia Misses Asian Games Target by One Gold Medal
5
Outgoing Minister Syahrul Meets President to Express Gratitude
Opini Title
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
Nation-State Cyber Threat Landscape: Understanding Its Implications and Safeguarding the Financial Services Industry
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED