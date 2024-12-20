Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6

Jakarta. National Nutrition Agency (Bapanas) Head Dadan Hindayana announced that the government's Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) will begin on Jan. 6, 2025, a slight delay from the original start date of Jan. 2.

“We will implement the program on January 6 as directed, across Indonesia, targeting schools, Islamic boarding schools, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers,” Dadan said in Surabaya on Friday.

The first phase, running from January to March 2025, aims to benefit 3 million recipients. The second phase, from April to June 2025, will target 6 million recipients, with a goal of reaching 15 to 17 million beneficiaries by the end of the year.

The MBG program will provide one meal per day, covering a third of the daily caloric needs for children, with the government providing the meals at no cost to recipients.

Earlier, government spokesperson Hariqo Satria Wibawa announced that the MBG program would begin on Jan. 2, 2025. The program, one of President Prabowo Subianto's priorities, will rely on the readiness of the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG).

At the same event, Chief Public Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) said the program would stimulate local economic growth by creating new players in agriculture and food distribution.

“Let’s work together to ensure its success and make it a stepping stone for economic advancement,” said Cak Imin.

The MBG program, designed to improve child nutrition and education, has been allocated Rp 71 trillion for its first year, aiming to feed 15 million children. The program is expected to expand to over 80 million beneficiaries by 2029.

Each meal will cost Rp 10,000 ($0.63), lower than the initial estimate of Rp 15,000 due to budget constraints. Trials are already underway in schools, with local farmers and livestock breeders serving as food suppliers.

The total estimated budget for the MBG initiative over the coming years is expected to reach Rp 400 trillion.

