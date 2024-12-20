Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6

Agung Dharma Putra
December 20, 2024 | 9:38 pm
SHARE
A student eats lunch given during a trial run for the government's free meal plan at a vocational school in Semarang on Nov. 22, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)
A student eats lunch given during a trial run for the government's free meal plan at a vocational school in Semarang on Nov. 22, 2024. (Antara Photo/Makna Zaezar)

Jakarta. National Nutrition Agency (Bapanas) Head Dadan Hindayana announced that the government's Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) will begin on Jan. 6, 2025, a slight delay from the original start date of Jan. 2.

“We will implement the program on January 6 as directed, across Indonesia, targeting schools, Islamic boarding schools, pregnant women, and breastfeeding mothers,” Dadan said in Surabaya on Friday.

The first phase, running from January to March 2025, aims to benefit 3 million recipients. The second phase, from April to June 2025, will target 6 million recipients, with a goal of reaching 15 to 17 million beneficiaries by the end of the year.

The MBG program will provide one meal per day, covering a third of the daily caloric needs for children, with the government providing the meals at no cost to recipients.

Advertisement

Earlier, government spokesperson Hariqo Satria Wibawa announced that the MBG program would begin on Jan. 2, 2025. The program, one of President Prabowo Subianto's priorities, will rely on the readiness of the Nutrition Fulfillment Service Units (SPPG).

At the same event, Chief Public Empowerment Minister Muhaimin Iskandar (Cak Imin) said the program would stimulate local economic growth by creating new players in agriculture and food distribution.

“Let’s work together to ensure its success and make it a stepping stone for economic advancement,” said Cak Imin.

The MBG program, designed to improve child nutrition and education, has been allocated Rp 71 trillion for its first year, aiming to feed 15 million children. The program is expected to expand to over 80 million beneficiaries by 2029.

Each meal will cost Rp 10,000 ($0.63), lower than the initial estimate of Rp 15,000 due to budget constraints. Trials are already underway in schools, with local farmers and livestock breeders serving as food suppliers.

The total estimated budget for the MBG initiative over the coming years is expected to reach Rp 400 trillion.

Tags:
#Policy
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia's Sugary Drink Excise Expected to Generate $385 Million in Tax Revenue
Business 22 minutes ago

Indonesia's Sugary Drink Excise Expected to Generate $385 Million in Tax Revenue

 The excise tax on sweet beverages (MBDK) is projected to generate Rp 6.25 trillion in revenue, according to LPEM FEB UI.
Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6
News 38 minutes ago

Indonesia to Launch Free Nutritious Meal Program on January 6

 The Free Nutritious Meal Program (MBG) will begin on Jan. 6, 2025, a slight delay from the original start date of Jan. 2.
BNI Works with Creditors to Ensure Sritex’s Continuity After Bankruptcy Appeal Rejected
Business 53 minutes ago

BNI Works with Creditors to Ensure Sritex’s Continuity After Bankruptcy Appeal Rejected

 BNI pledged to help coordinate with other creditors to keep Sritex operational after the Supreme Court rejected its bankruptcy appeal.
Pupuk Indonesia Distributes Subsidized Fertilizer for Merauke Farmers
Special Updates 2 hours ago

Pupuk Indonesia Distributes Subsidized Fertilizer for Merauke Farmers

 The subsidized fertilizer distribution aims to help turn Merauke into the national and regional food barn.
Ball is in Indonesia’s Court for Nuclear Energy Deal, Russia Says
News 2 hours ago

Ball is in Indonesia’s Court for Nuclear Energy Deal, Russia Says

 Russia is still waiting for Indonesia to revise the existing regulations before they can proceed with the nuclear energy deal.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
1
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
2
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
3
"Matur Nuwun": Mary Jane Veloso Thanks Indonesia Before Returning to Manila
4
BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
5
Energy Minister Bahlil Rejects Freeport’s Copper Concentrate Export Request
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED