Indonesia to Propose Reog, Kebaya, and Kolintang for UNESCO Heritage Status

Yustinus Paat
November 7, 2024 | 12:22 pm
Traditional Reog Ponorogo dance is also presented to welcome the arrival of Governor Anies Baswedan in front of Jakarta City Hall, Central Jakarta on Monday (16/10) After being inaugurated, the Governor and Vice Governor of DKI Jakarta came to Jakarta City Hall. The seat of Jakarta City government and the vice governor of Jakarta (JG Photo / Yudha Baskoro)
Traditional Reog Ponorogo dance is also presented to welcome the arrival of Governor Anies Baswedan in front of Jakarta City Hall, Central Jakarta on Monday (16/10) After being inaugurated, the Governor and Vice Governor of DKI Jakarta came to Jakarta City Hall. The seat of Jakarta City government and the vice governor of Jakarta (JG Photo / Yudha Baskoro)

Jakarta. Indonesia is set to register three traditional cultural elements as UNESCO intangible cultural heritage this December, according to Culture Minister Fadli Zon. The cultural elements — Reog Ponorogo, Kebaya, and Kolintang from North Sulawesi — will represent Indonesia's heritage on the global stage.

"In December, we will propose Reog Ponorogo, Kebaya, and Kolintang from North Sulawesi as our latest UNESCO nominations," Fadli announced during his first working meeting with the House of Representatives’ Commission X at the parliamentary complex in Senayan, Jakarta, on November 6, 2024.

Reog Ponorogo, a traditional art from Ponorogo, East Java, is characterized by a large lion mask decorated with peacock feathers, worn by a dancer who performs fluid, snake-like movements. Known locally as Barongan, Reog Ponorogo is often performed at weddings, anniversaries, and art festivals.

Kebaya, a traditional blouse for women, symbolizes simplicity, elegance, and strength. This iconic garment, open at the front, has become a cultural emblem of Indonesian femininity and resilience.

Kolintang, a percussion instrument from North Sulawesi, is typically played in ensembles as both a rhythmic and melodic instrument.

The government is focused on amplifying international recognition of Indonesia’s cultural heritage. "We are committed to expanding the number of Indonesian cultural elements registered with UNESCO," Fadli said, adding that this program emphasizes conservation, international advocacy, and UNESCO recognition.

Indonesia has identified over 2,000 cultural elements, but only 13 have achieved UNESCO recognition. "We plan to intensify our efforts with UNESCO, as our cultural wealth is vast, yet only a fraction has been acknowledged internationally," he noted.

The government also aims to preserve local traditions by engaging communities in cultural conservation efforts. "Our goal is to elevate Indonesian culture on the world stage while preserving arts, languages, and local wisdom that are beginning to fade. Active community involvement is key to these preservation efforts," he concluded.

