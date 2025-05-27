Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

Sumedang, West Java. The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry is set to launch a nationwide school rehabilitation and revitalization program targeting more than 10,000 schools across Indonesia, starting in July 2025.

Speaking at the sidelines of a regional leaders' retreat at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, West Java, Minister Abdul Mu’ti said the initiative could expand beyond its initial target.

“We are targeting 10,440 schools, but the number could increase due to (state) budget efficiency. I’ve informed the President that we might be able to rehabilitate over 11,000 schools this year,” Mu’ti said on Wednesday.

The government has earmarked Rp 17 trillion ($1.04 billion) for the school rehabilitation program.

The ministry is also preparing to gradually roll out smart classroom infrastructure, including the provision of 300,000 smart TVs over the next three to four years. “This will also involve developing teaching materials and training educators to support smart learning,” Mu’ti explained.

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the ministry is focusing on strengthening character education and counseling services within schools as part of education reforms.

According to Mu’ti, the rehabilitation program aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s "Quick Wins" agenda and calls for cooperation from local governments to ensure its success. “We hope this retreat fosters synergy between the central government and regional leaders in supporting priority programs,” he said.

Addressing recent public discussions on the Constitutional Court’s ruling concerning tuition-free education, Mu’ti clarified that the term “free education” was not explicitly mentioned in the ruling.

“That phrase comes from media interpretation. The actual Constitutional Court decision does not use the term ‘free.’ We’ve had preliminary discussions with the Finance Ministry and the State Secretariat to examine the ruling’s implications,” he said.

A formal response to the court's decision will be discussed in the government’s next coordination meeting. Mu’ti underscored the need for accurate interpretation and responsible implementation of the ruling.

“We’ll provide a proper response that aligns with the court’s decision, but again, it’s important to understand the ruling correctly. Please review the actual wording, it doesn’t say ‘free education,’” he said.

On May 27, the Constitutional Court partially granted the judicial review of Article 34 paragraph (2) of Law No. 20/2003 on the National Education System (UU Sisdiknas), particularly the phrase "compulsory education at least at the basic level without charging fees." In its ruling, the Court said both the central and regional governments must guarantee the provision of free basic education, whether provided by the state or by community-run institutions.

However, the Court also noted that private or Islamic schools (madrasahs) are not entirely prohibited from charging fees, as long as the funding model complies with existing laws. Education subsidies for students attending private schools, the ruling added, can still be provided, but only to institutions that meet specific government-set criteria.

Mu’ti confirmed that the Finance Ministry and the State Secretariat are reviewing the implications of the ruling, and a more detailed response will be discussed at an upcoming cabinet meeting.

“We’ll formulate follow-up steps in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s decision, with the correct understanding and legal context,” Mu’ti concluded.

