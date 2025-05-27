Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

Usep Adi Wihanda
June 25, 2025 | 11:52 am
SHARE
Students do their assignments at an elementary school in Jakarta on May 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)
Students do their assignments at an elementary school in Jakarta on May 28, 2025. (Antara Photo/Sulthony Hasanuddin)

Sumedang, West Java. The Primary and Secondary Education Ministry is set to launch a nationwide school rehabilitation and revitalization program targeting more than 10,000 schools across Indonesia, starting in July 2025.

Speaking at the sidelines of a regional leaders' retreat at the Institute of Public Administration (IPDN) in Jatinangor, West Java, Minister Abdul Mu’ti said the initiative could expand beyond its initial target.

“We are targeting 10,440 schools, but the number could increase due to (state) budget efficiency. I’ve informed the President that we might be able to rehabilitate over 11,000 schools this year,” Mu’ti said on Wednesday.

The government has earmarked Rp 17 trillion ($1.04 billion) for the school rehabilitation program.

Advertisement

The ministry is also preparing to gradually roll out smart classroom infrastructure, including the provision of 300,000 smart TVs over the next three to four years. “This will also involve developing teaching materials and training educators to support smart learning,” Mu’ti explained.

Read More:
Indonesia Moves Toward Free Basic Education for All Following Court Ruling

In addition to infrastructure improvements, the ministry is focusing on strengthening character education and counseling services within schools as part of education reforms.

According to Mu’ti, the rehabilitation program aligns with President Prabowo Subianto’s "Quick Wins" agenda and calls for cooperation from local governments to ensure its success. “We hope this retreat fosters synergy between the central government and regional leaders in supporting priority programs,” he said.

Addressing recent public discussions on the Constitutional Court’s ruling concerning tuition-free education, Mu’ti clarified that the term “free education” was not explicitly mentioned in the ruling.

“That phrase comes from media interpretation. The actual Constitutional Court decision does not use the term ‘free.’ We’ve had preliminary discussions with the Finance Ministry and the State Secretariat to examine the ruling’s implications,” he said.

A formal response to the court's decision will be discussed in the government’s next coordination meeting. Mu’ti underscored the need for accurate interpretation and responsible implementation of the ruling.

“We’ll provide a proper response that aligns with the court’s decision, but again, it’s important to understand the ruling correctly. Please review the actual wording, it doesn’t say ‘free education,’” he said.

On May 27, the Constitutional Court partially granted the judicial review of Article 34 paragraph (2) of Law No. 20/2003 on the National Education System (UU Sisdiknas), particularly the phrase "compulsory education at least at the basic level without charging fees." In its ruling, the Court said both the central and regional governments must guarantee the provision of free basic education, whether provided by the state or by community-run institutions.

However, the Court also noted that private or Islamic schools (madrasahs) are not entirely prohibited from charging fees, as long as the funding model complies with existing laws. Education subsidies for students attending private schools, the ruling added, can still be provided, but only to institutions that meet specific government-set criteria.

Mu’ti confirmed that the Finance Ministry and the State Secretariat are reviewing the implications of the ruling, and a more detailed response will be discussed at an upcoming cabinet meeting.

“We’ll formulate follow-up steps in accordance with the Constitutional Court’s decision, with the correct understanding and legal context,” Mu’ti concluded.

Tags:
#Education
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

 Indonesia to revamp 10,440 schools starting July, with plans for smart classrooms and court-ordered free basic education under review.
Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case
News Jun 23, 2025 | 11:34 am

Nadiem Makarim Questioned in Rp 10 Trillion School Laptop Graft Case

 The former minister vows full cooperation in the AGO investigation into alleged corruption during the school digitalization push.
When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV
Lifestyle Jun 16, 2025 | 7:47 pm

When the Newsmakers Became the Newscasters: VIPs Step Into the Studio at Beritasatu TV

 Nothing out of the ordinary -- until you realize that the newscaster isn’t a trained journalist.
AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry
News May 27, 2025 | 5:51 am

AGO Investigates Rp 10 Trillion Chromebook Scandal at Education Ministry

 “There are strong indications of a conspiracy in the procurement process,” Harli said at a press conference in Jakarta.

The Latest

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims
News 41 minutes ago

Prabowo Already Has His US Envoy Candidate, Aide Claims

 Sufmi Dasco Ahmad, a close aide to Prabowo Subianto, refuses to reveal the name of the US envoy candidate.
Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty
Lifestyle 43 minutes ago

Fatal Accidents Reveal the Perils Behind Mount Rinjani’s Beauty

 A Brazilian climber is the latest victim on Mount Rinjani, as a string of fatal falls reminds tourists of the mountain’s hidden dangers.
75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis
News 1 hours ago

75 Men Arrested in Gay Party Raid, 30 Test Positive for HIV/Syphilis

 Test results showed that 30 of the 75 party participants were exposed to the Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and syphilis infection.
Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia to Rehabilitate 10,000+ Schools, Smart Classrooms in Pipeline

 Indonesia to revamp 10,440 schools starting July, with plans for smart classrooms and court-ordered free basic education under review.
Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Review: ‘F1’ Tire-Rific Movie Makes You Feel Like You Are on a Race

 The Brad Pitt-starrer "F1" film captures the thrill of driving hundreds of kilometers per hour on the big screen.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
1
Indonesia Plans Nuclear Plants with Potential 24,000 Tons of Uranium in Reserve
2
Helicopters Sent to Rescue Brazilian Hiker Who Fell on Mt. Rinjani
3
Over 20,000 Live Cattle Imported from Australia to Boost Indonesia’s Meat and Dairy Output
4
Indonesia Plans First Nuclear Power Plant by 2034, Eyes Partnerships with Russia and Canada
5
Indonesia Delays Sugary Drink Tax to 2026
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED