Indonesia to Replace "Isa Almasih" with "Jesus Christ" 

Cindy Layan
September 12, 2023 | 4:24 pm
FILE - A woman prays in front of Jesus Chirst statue in The Immaculate Saint Mary Catholic Church in Surabaya, East Java. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)
FILE - A woman prays in front of Jesus Chirst statue in The Immaculate Saint Mary Catholic Church in Surabaya, East Java. (Antara Photo/Zabur Karuru)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government will revise the nomenclature used in national holidays commemorating key events in the life of Jesus Christ by replacing the current name adopted from Arabic, a senior official said on Tuesday. 

In the predominantly Muslim nation, the government uses the official term "Isa Almasih" which translates to "Jesus the savior." It will be replaced with the Western name "Jesus Christ" starting next year.

"There will be a change in the nomenclature based on a proposal from the Religious Affairs Ministry, that Isa Almasih will be replaced with Jesus Christ," Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Cultural Affairs, Muhadjir Effendy, said during a news conference in Jakarta.

He added that this change will need a presidential decree to come into effect.

Religious Affairs Deputy Minister Saiful Rahmat Dasuki also spoke on the matter, noting that the government had received input from Christians in Indonesia requesting the use of "Jesus Christ" in these religious commemorations. 

"They want a change in the nomenclature to reflect their faith, using Jesus Christ in the commemoration of his birth, death, and ascension," Saiful said.

Investor Daily
