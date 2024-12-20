Indonesia to Send 10,000 Tons of Rice to Palestine as Humanitarian Aid

Muhammad Farhan
June 12, 2025 | 10:46 pm
Workers carry rice bags at the logistics firm Bulog warehouse in North Maluku on Dec. 20, 2024. (Antara Photo/Andri Saputra)
Jakarta. The Indonesian government will send 10,000 tons of rice to the people of Palestine as part of a humanitarian aid mission, a senior official announced on Thursday.

The rice will be sourced from the government’s national reserves and transported by the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI), either directly to Palestine or via Jordan, depending on logistical feasibility.

Coordinating Minister for Food Affairs Zulkifli Hasan said the shipment is expected to be dispatched within the month.

“TNI will deliver 10,000 tons of rice to Palestine. Hopefully, it can be shipped this month to Jordan or directly to Palestine,” Zulkifli told reporters at his office.

Head of the National Food Agency (Bapanas), Arief Prasetyo Adi, confirmed that preparations for the shipment are underway.

“The minister has approved the aid package. We aim to have the rice ready for loading within the next three weeks,” Arief said.

The humanitarian operation will be funded by the Foreign Ministry through the Indonesian Aid Foundation, Arief added.

