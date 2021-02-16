Indonesia to Start Vaccine Booster Rollout on Jan. 12

Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin attends a meeting with the House of Representatives in Jakarta on February 8, 2021. (Antara Photo/Hafidz Mubarak A)

Jakarta. Indonesia will start rolling out Covid-19 vaccine booster shots for adults aged over 18 years old on Jan. 12.

“The president has decided that the booster vaccination program will start on January 12. We will give the [boosters] to adults aged over 18 years old, in accordance with the World Health Organization’s recommendation,” Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin told a virtual press conference on Monday.

An individual can get their booster jab six months after their second dose. At least 21 million people are eligible to get the booster, according to Budi.

A district or city can administer booster shots only if its first and second dose vaccination rates have reached at least 70 and 60 percent respectively.

“About 244 districts or cities that have met this criteria,” Budi said.

The minister added that the booster drive could adopt homologous or heterologous methods. A homologous vaccination uses the same vaccine type as the initial vaccine.

Budi added, “heterologous vaccination [is when we] use different vaccine types.”

Further details on the booster vaccination program will have to wait for recommendations from the National Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM), as well as the Indonesian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (Itagi).

According to Budi, Itagi is likely to release its report on Jan. 10.

Omicron in Indonesia

Budi also gave the latest updates on Omicron cases in Indonesia. The country so far has recorded 152 Omicron infections, of which 6 are locally transmitted. More than half of the 152 identified Omicron cases are asymptomatic, while the rest suffer from mild symptoms.

“About 23 percent [of the said Omicron cases] or 34 people have recovered and returned to their homes,” Budi said.