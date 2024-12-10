Indonesia to Stop Importing Sugar Next Year

Jakarta. Indonesia will ban import of sugar starting next year, according to Chief Food Affairs Minister Zulkifli Hasan.

The ban specifically targets sugar that is meant for consumption purposes. A similar import ban on salt meant for personal consumption will also come into effect next year. Indonesia will still purchase foreign-made salt as long as it is meant for industrial production.

“We will no longer import salt and sugar for consumption starting next year,” Zulkifli told the press in Jakarta on Monday.

The Central Statistics Agency (BPS) data shows Indonesia imported approximately 5.1 million tons of sugar in 2023. Data showed most of the imported sugar came from Thailand, reaching nearly 2.4 million tons. Brazil was Indonesia’s second-largest sugar supplier with imports totaling approximately 1.5 million tons that year. The BPS data, however, did not specify which of those imported sugars were meant for consumption.

Zulkifli said that the domestic sugar production would be enough to feed the Indonesian population. According to Zulkifli, Indonesia will produce 2.4 million tons of sugar this year. The production is set to increase to 2.6 million tons in 2025. Indonesia is expected to produce almost 2.25 million tons of salt for consumption next year. This already tops the forecasted domestic demand of 1.76 million tons.

The government plans to work with small and medium-sized enterprises to boost sugar production. Indonesia also intends to improve the management of its plantations.

The ban on imported food commodities is part of the government’s strategy to become self-sufficient in food production. Indonesia is aiming to unlock food self-sufficiency by 2027.

