Indonesia Tops 100 Million Covid Vaccine Jabs

A woman receives a jab of Covid-19 vaccine at a drive-thru vaccination site at Cibubur Toll Road gate in Jakarta on September 1, 2021. (Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia has administered more than 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine since the campaign began in mid-January, according to Health Ministry data released on Wednesday.

Of the 208 million target population, 64.2 million have received a dose of the vaccine and 36.5 million are fully vaccinated, the ministry’s vaccination dashboard showed at 6.00 p.m.

That brings the total number of doses administered to 100.7 million. The total amount includes more than 653,000 booster doses for health workers.

The country will need at least 416 million doses to fully vaccinate the entire target population.

The vaccination drive also targets younger population between 12 and 17, totaling 26.7 million people. Of this population group, 6.7 percent have been fully vaccinated to date.

Siti Nadia Tarmizi, a spokeswoman for the ministry, said a continued rise in vaccine supplies helps the government ramp up the number of jabs although it still falls short of the targeted 2 million doses per day.

“Between July and August alone, Indonesia received up to 65 million doses of vaccine,” she said. The ministry announced earlier that another 80 million doses from government purchases and international donations will arrive this month.

The central government distributes Covid-19 vaccines through provincial governments, who then deliver them to all 514 districts and cities across the sprawling archipelago.

Jakarta has the highest rate of vaccination with nearly 69 percent of the national capital’s target population fully vaccinated, followed by Bali with 54 percent.

By contrast, other stricken provinces like Central and West Java, Banten, North Sumatra and East Kalimantan still see their vaccination rate below the national average of 17 percent.

The country has recorded 10,337 new cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 4,100,138.

But in general, the surge has been slowing in recent weeks as a result from community restrictions in place since July 3.

On Tuesday, the total number of active cases fell to below 200,000 for the first time since late June and dropped further to 189,571 on Wednesday.

A further 653 Covid-19 deaths were recorded in the one-day period to take the overall fatality toll to 133,676.

The daily death toll has been fewer than the 1,000 mark over the past week, but Indonesia still has the highest fatality rate in the world at the current stage of the pandemic.

