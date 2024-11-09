Indonesia, UAE Top FIFA Disciplinary Sanctions List During World Cup Qualifiers

Heru Andriyanto
November 10, 2024 | 1:58 pm
Indonesian players train at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, ahead of the Group F World Cup qualifying against Iraq. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
Indonesian players train at Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta, Wednesday, June 5, 2024, ahead of the Group F World Cup qualifying against Iraq. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have accumulated the most disciplinary sanctions from FIFA during the ongoing World Cup qualifying round.

Since September last year, both countries have faced four FIFA sanctions each, stemming from both team and individual misconduct.

Indonesia's national team was penalized for a delayed kick-off during their match against Australia at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta on September 10. FIFA also fined Indonesia 10,000 Swiss francs ($11,418) for another delayed kick-off when playing in China on October 15.

Additionally, two Indonesian officials were suspended for separate incidents. Team official Sumardji received a one-match suspension for his unruly protest against the referee during Indonesia’s 2-2 draw with Bahrain on October 10. He served the suspension during Indonesia’s subsequent match in China.

Kim Jong-jin, an assistant to Indonesia's head coach Shin Tae-yong, was handed a four-match suspension, the longest given by FIFA so far for individual misconduct in the qualifiers. The exact nature of Kim’s offense was not detailed on FIFA's official website.

The UAE, on the other hand, has faced a total of 41,000 Swiss francs in fines. The team was fined 30,000 Swiss francs for delayed kick-offs in two separate matches. An additional fine of 11,000 Swiss francs was imposed for a breach of match security, after supporters threw objects onto the pitch during a match against Iran on September 10.

Furthermore, UAE player Abdulla Hamad Mohamed received a two-match suspension for "serious foul play" during their game against Uzbekistan on October 15.

In total, FIFA has issued disciplinary sanctions to 17 teams during the World Cup qualifying round.

