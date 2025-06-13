Indonesia Urged to Evacuate Citizens from Iran Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Ilham Oktafian, Heru Andriyanto
June 16, 2025 | 1:11 pm
SHARE
Firefighters and people clean up the scene of an explosion at a residential compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)
Firefighters and people clean up the scene of an explosion at a residential compound after Israeli attacks in Tehran, Friday, June 13, 2025. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government is facing growing calls to evacuate its citizens from Iran as the country becomes increasingly embroiled in armed conflict with Israel.

Dave Laksono, Deputy Chairman of the House of Representatives’ Commission I overseeing foreign affairs and defense, on Monday urged the government to make the evacuation of Indonesians from Iran a top priority.

“Evacuating our citizens must be the government’s primary focus right now. We must ensure that no Indonesian nationals are caught in the middle of this war,” Dave said.

The call for swift action follows recent Israeli airstrikes on Iranian territory, which have heightened regional tensions and raised safety concerns for foreign nationals residing in Iran.

Advertisement

Indonesian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Roy Sumirat said the government has been maintaining active communication with Indonesians in Iran to monitor their condition and ensure their safety.

“As of now, there are approximately 383 Indonesian nationals residing in Iran and registered with the Indonesian Embassy in Tehran,” Roy said on Friday, just hours after the Israeli strikes.

The majority of Indonesians in Iran are students living in the city of Qom.

Read More:
Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?

Roy added that the government had already developed a contingency plan for citizen protection in Iran and raised its alert status as early as July 2024.

Indonesia does not maintain diplomatic relations with Israel, and there are no Indonesian citizens officially registered in the country.

Tags:
#International
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Iran Renews Missile Attacks on Israel, Killing 5 and Wounding Dozens
News 1 hours ago

Iran Renews Missile Attacks on Israel, Killing 5 and Wounding Dozens

 Israel said so far, 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones.
Indonesia Urged to Evacuate Citizens from Iran Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Urged to Evacuate Citizens from Iran Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

 There are approximately 383 Indonesian nationals residing in Iran, the majority of whom are students living in the city of Qom.
Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports
News 16 hours ago

Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports

 The Israelis informed the Trump administration in recent days that it had developed a credible plan to kill Khamenei.
Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?
News Jun 13, 2025 | 2:57 pm

Israel's Attack on Iran Was Years in The Making. How Did They Get Here?

 Over the past two decades, Israel has repeatedly accused Iran of developing nuclear weapons.
Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack
News Jun 13, 2025 | 10:17 am

Iranian State TV Confirms Head of Revolutionary Guard Hossein Salami Killed in Israeli Attack

 Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency is quoting an anonymous official saying Iran will offer a “decisive” response to Israel’s attack.
Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict
News Jun 13, 2025 | 10:17 am

Indonesia Condemns Israel’s Attack on Iran, Warns of Broader Conflict

 Indonesia sharply criticizes Israel’s major attack on the Iranian capital of Tehran on early Friday.
Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran
News Jun 13, 2025 | 9:10 am

Israel Attacks Iran's Capital with Explosions Booming Across Tehran

 The attack comes as tensions have reached new heights over Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear program.

The Latest

Iran Renews Missile Attacks on Israel, Killing 5 and Wounding Dozens
News 1 hours ago

Iran Renews Missile Attacks on Israel, Killing 5 and Wounding Dozens

 Israel said so far, 24 people have been killed and more than 500 injured as Iran launched more than 370 missiles and hundreds of drones.
Prabowo's Ministers Make Their News Anchor Debut on Beritasatu TV
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

Prabowo's Ministers Make Their News Anchor Debut on Beritasatu TV

 Migrant Worker Protection Minister Abdul Kadir Karding said that he hoped he could be a regular news presenter at BeritaSatu TV.
BCA Reports Rp 25 Trillion in Net Profit Through May 2025, Driven by Dividends and Cost Efficiency
Business 2 hours ago

BCA Reports Rp 25 Trillion in Net Profit Through May 2025, Driven by Dividends and Cost Efficiency

 Even without factoring in dividends, BCA’s net profit still posted a solid 10.12 percent year-on-year increase.
Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM
News 4 hours ago

Green Economy Takes Center Stage at Prabowo’s Talks with Singapore PM

 Prabowo is on his first-ever state visit to close neighbor Singapore.
Indonesia Urged to Evacuate Citizens from Iran Amid Rising Tensions with Israel
News 4 hours ago

Indonesia Urged to Evacuate Citizens from Iran Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

 There are approximately 383 Indonesian nationals residing in Iran, the majority of whom are students living in the city of Qom.
News Index

Most Popular

Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
1
Australian Man Killed, Another Injured in Bali Villa Shooting
2
Bilateral Energy, Trade in Focus as Prabowo Begins State Visit to Singapore
3
Indonesia Lifts Quota on Live Cattle Imports to Boost Meat and Dairy Supply
4
Bloody Brawl Erupts at Cockfighting Arena in Bali, Leaving One Dead
5
Trump Vetoed Israeli Plan to Kill Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Reports
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED