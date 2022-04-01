Indonesia Urges Immediate End of Russia’s Offensive in Ukraine

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi, left, meets with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Tunxi, China, on March 30, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry)

Jakarta. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi has called on Russia to immediately cease the ongoing military campaign in Ukraine out of respect to international law and the United Nations Charter.

During a meeting with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the Chinese city of Tunxi on Wednesday, Retno also urged the warring countries to reach a peaceful settlement through dialogues.

Retno said the war in Ukraine greatly affects the global economic recovery and causes a humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

“I reiterate Indonesia’s strong commitment to the principles of international law and respect to articles of the UN Charter on, among other things, national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Retno was quoted by Antara news agency as saying on Thursday.

“Indonesia is hoping that the ongoing talks will continue and bring good results. It will require some flexibilities for the negotiation to deliver results,” Retno added.

It was the second conversation between Retno and Lavrov since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine began in February. Both ministers have previously discussed the situation by phone.



Indonesia is one of the vast majority of UN member states to vote for a resolution condemning Russia’s invasion.