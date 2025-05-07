Indonesia Urges Restraint in India-Pakistan Conflict

Jakarta. Indonesia is urging India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to prevent the tension from further escalating after New Delhi’s recent missile strikes.

The Indian military fired missile strikes on Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir early Wednesday. Pakistan claimed that it had downed five Indian Air Force jets and one drone in what they said was an act of self-defense.

Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry immediately issued a statement saying that Jakarta would closely keep an eye on the developments of the India-Pakistan conflict.

“We urge both parties to exercise restraint and prioritize dialogue in resolving the crisis,” the ministry’s statement reads.

The government also reminded all Indonesians residing in both countries to “remain alert” and avoid travelling to affected areas and possible targeted places.

Indonesia’s statement also echoed what other countries had said. US President Donald Trump called the situation a “shame” and said he hoped that the conflict would “end very quickly”. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova also called for restraint. France’s top diplomat, Jean-Noel Barrot, said both India and Pakistan were “two major military powers”, hence the need for restraint.

As per writing, the ministry has yet to make further comments on the situation of Indonesians in both conflicting countries. Pakistan reported that the Indian strikes had killed at least eight people and wounded over 35 individuals. Two had gone missing.

Tensions had heightened after the massacre of tourists in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir a few weeks ago. India has blamed Pakistan for backing the militant attack -- a claim that Islamabad has denied.

