Indonesia vs. Australia: Can the Garuda Stun the Socceroos in Sydney?

Jakarta. The highly anticipated clash between Australia and Indonesia in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers is set to take place at Allianz Stadium in Sydney on March 20. Five days later, Indonesia will host Bahrain at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta.

The team will then face Japan and China in its final two qualifiers in June.

While Japan leads Group C comfortably with a nine-point advantage, the battle for second place remains intense. Four teams, including Indonesia, are tied on six points, just one point behind Australia, making the remaining matches crucial for qualification hopes.

Indonesia remains in contention for its first-ever World Cup appearance in the modern era after a historic 2-0 victory over Saudi Arabia in its latest Group C match. The win has kept alive the nation’s hopes of securing second place, which guarantees a direct ticket to the final qualification round.

Advertisement

Key Storylines Ahead of Australia vs. Indonesia

1. Patrick Kluivert’s Debut as Indonesia’s Head Coach

The match will mark the official debut of Patrick Kluivert as Indonesia’s head coach. The Dutch football legend, appointed in January 2025 to replace Shin Tae-yong, is expected to bring a fresh tactical approach. Kluivert has assembled a high-profile coaching staff, including Denny Landzaat as assistant coach and Jordi Cruyff as a technical advisor.

2. Indonesia’s FIFA Ranking Disadvantage

Indonesia enters the match ranked 127th in the latest FIFA rankings, while Australia sits at 26th. However, an upset victory over the Socceroos could earn Indonesia 20.76 points, potentially boosting its ranking by 11 places. Even a draw would add 8.26 points, while a loss could result in a ranking drop.

3. Indonesia’s Squad Value Surpasses Australia’s

Despite being ranked lower, Indonesia boasts a higher squad market value than Australia. According to Transfermarkt, Indonesia’s squad is valued at €36.57 million (Rp 648 billion), compared to Australia’s €25.5 million (Rp 434.8 billion).

Mees Hilgers is Indonesia’s most valuable player at €9 million, followed by Emil Audero (€5 million), Justin Hubner (€3.5 million), and Thom Haye (€3 million). Meanwhile, Australia’s squad value has dropped due to injuries sidelining key players Harry Souttar, Riley McGree, and Jordan Bos. Their most valuable player for this match will be Aiden O’Neill (€3 million), with Mathew Ryan and Cameron Burgess both valued at €2.5 million.

4. Indonesia’s Younger Squad

Indonesia will field a younger squad than Australia. The average age of Indonesia’s players is 24.9 years, while Australia’s squad averages 28.2 years. This youth advantage could translate into greater stamina and speed, while Australia will rely on its experience at the international level.

5. Debuts for Four Foreign-Born Players

Indonesia’s squad for this match includes four newly naturalized players—Ole Romeny, Emil Audero, Joey Pelupessy, and Dean James—who could make their international debuts.

Romeny officially became an Indonesian citizen on Feb. 8 after taking the oath at the Indonesian Embassy in London. Meanwhile, Audero, Pelupessy, and James completed their naturalization process and were sworn in on March 10 at the Indonesian Embassy in Rome. Their presence is expected to strengthen Indonesia’s chances against the Socceroos.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: