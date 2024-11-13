Indonesia vs. Japan: Underdog Host Aims for Major Upset in World Cup Qualifier

Juan Ardya Guardiola, Celvin Moniaga Sipahutar
November 13, 2024 | 10:13 am
Indonesia head coach Shin Tae-yong, accompanied by translator Jeong Seok-seo, speaks to reporters after a national team training session in Jakarta, Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024. (Beritasatu/Juan Ardya Guardiola)
Jakarta. Indonesia seeks an upset, while Japan aims to secure its path to the 2026 World Cup in the upcoming Asian qualifier. The highly anticipated Group C clash kicks off at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium in Jakarta this Friday at 7:00 p.m. local time.

Indonesia’s head coach, Shin Tae-yong, has called on his players to stay confident as they prepare to face powerhouse Japan. Shin’s message, relayed through translator Jeong Seok-seo during Tuesday's first practice session in Jakarta, emphasized the importance of self-assurance.

“As we know, Japan is the best in Asia in terms of FIFA rankings, so the most important thing is for our players to have confidence,” Shin told reporters.

Despite Japan's strength, Shin believes Indonesia has a height advantage. He is focusing on both strategy and mental preparation to bolster his players' resilience in what promises to be a challenging match.

The game marks the second meeting between Indonesia and Japan this year. In their previous encounter during the 2023 AFC Asian Cup group stage in Qatar, the Samurai Blue beat the Garuda Squad 3-1.

Heading into Friday’s match, Indonesia ranks fifth in Group C with three points, having achieved three draws and one loss. Their points tally equals that of China, which currently sits at the bottom of the group.

Japan, on the other hand, leads Group C with ten points, boasting 15 goals scored and only one conceded. This performance indicates the disparity in FIFA rankings between the teams, with Japan ranked No. 15 globally, while Indonesia sits at No. 130.

Japan’s high ranking has solidified its place as a World Cup regular, with a roster featuring players from Europe’s top leagues, including Liverpool’s Wataru Endo, Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma, AS Monaco’s Takumi Minamino, and Freiburg’s Ritsu Doan.

Indonesian forward Marselino Ferdinan acknowledged Japan’s strength but emphasized the need for self-belief. “We must be brave with the ball and stay confident. In the end, we’re all human,” Marselino said during a media event in Jakarta on Tuesday.

Japan’s coach, Hajime Moriyasu, urged his players to be cautious ahead of the challenging away match against Indonesia. The 56-year-old coach pointed out that Indonesia’s key strength lies in its roster, which includes several Dutch-Indonesian players currently active in European leagues.

For the matchup against Indonesia, Moriyasu called up a squad of 27 players in early November, 22 of whom play in Europe. Key names include Real Sociedad’s Takefusa Kubo, AS Monaco’s Minamino, Brighton’s Mitoma, and Liverpool’s Endo. However, Japan will be without Feyenoord striker Ayase Ueda, who is sidelined due to injury. Ueda scored twice in Japan’s previous 3-1 win over Indonesia.

