Indonesia vs Japan World Cup Qualifier Lineups Announced, Diks Set for Debut

Jakarta. The lineups for the third-round match of the 2026 World Cup qualifiers between Indonesia and Japan at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) on Friday have been announced.

Indonesia's head coach, Shin Tae-yong, has opted for a 3-4-3 formation. Maarten Paes will once again take his place in goal for the Indonesian national team.

In defense, newly naturalized player Kevin Diks, who plays for FC Copenhagen in Denmark, will make his debut in the starting lineup. He will join Jay Idzes, Rizky Ridho, and Justin Hubner in central defense, with Diks positioned on the right flank and Calvin Verdonk on the left.

In midfield, Thom Haye and Nathan Tjoe-A-On will play a central role, while Yakob Sayuri is set to strengthen the right wing. Sayuri will be supported by Ragnar Oratmangoen, who will operate on the left wing.

Advertisement

Up front, Rafael Struick will lead the attack for the Garuda team. This formation is subject to change depending on the course of the match and Shin Tae-yong’s strategy.

Currently, Indonesia sits in sixth place in Group C with 3 points, while Japan leads the group with 10 points.

Starting Lineups:

Indonesia: Maarten Paes (GK), Jay Idzes, Rizky Ridho, Justin Hubner, Kevin Diks, Nathan Tjoe-A-On, Thom Haye, Calvin Verdonk, Yakob Sayuri, Rafael Struick, Ragnar Oratmangoen.

Coach: Shin Tae-yong

Japan: Zion Suzuki (GK), Daiki Hashioka, Kou Itakara, Koki Machida, Daichi Kamada, Takumi Minamino, Hidemasa Morita, Wataru Endo, Ritsu Doan, Kaoru Mitoma, Koki Ogawa.

Coach: Hajime Moriyasu

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: