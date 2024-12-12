Indonesia vs Laos: Young Squad Seeks Second Win in 2024 AFF Cup

Jakarta. After a victorious opener against Myanmar, Indonesia’s national football team is set to face Laos in their second group-stage match of the 2024 AFF Cup at Manahan Stadium in Solo, Central Java, on Thursday.

Head coach Shin Tae-yong (STY) has called on fans to rally behind his young squad as they look to build momentum in the tournament.

“In our first match, most of our players were under 20 years old. We hope our supporters will give their full backing to help these young players develop further during the match against Laos,” Shin said during a pre-match press conference on Wednesday.

Despite the team's short recovery time after their away game against Myanmar in Yangon on Monday, Shin is confident about securing a win against Laos.

“Our players are still recovering from the travel and the previous match. But that’s no excuse; we will do our best to perform well against Laos, even with just one day of training,” he added.

Shin pointed out the limited squad rotation options, stating the need for tactical adjustments to optimize player performance.

“There aren’t many substitution options available, so we’ll adapt and work as hard as we can in every match,” he said.

Midfielder Marselino Ferdinan echoed the coach’s sentiments, calling for the team's readiness and determination to deliver a strong performance despite fatigue.

“Traveling back from Myanmar has been a challenge since it’s my first time experiencing such a schedule. But playing at home gives us extra motivation to give our best,” the Oxford United player said.

Marselino welcomed the news of sold-out tickets for the match, saying that the support from Indonesian fans will serve as a critical morale booster for the team.

“Playing in front of a full stadium will motivate us to push ourselves to the limit. We may be young, but we’re determined to give everything we’ve got and win the match,” he said.

Acknowledging the team’s youthfulness, Marselino said the presence of senior players like Pratama Arhan and captain Muhammad Ferrari has helped guide the younger squad members.

“We’re familiar with each other, and we’ve been working hard to build a strong team despite the tight schedule. We’re committed to giving our best against Laos,” he concluded.

Indonesia currently sits atop the group and will aim to maintain their momentum in front of a passionate home crowd in Solo.

