Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match

Jakarta. Indonesia faces a must-win scenario against the Philippines in their final Group B match of the AFF 2024 at Manahan Stadium, Solo, on Saturday. Head coach Shin Tae-yong (STY) admitted the pressure to secure a victory and advance to the semifinals is palpable.

“Claiming there’s no pressure would be a lie, but our young players have been performing admirably, even against senior teams. While there are areas to improve, winning this match will help our young players grow significantly,” Shin said during a press conference at Manahan Stadium on Friday.

Shin urged Indonesian fans, both at the stadium and watching from home, to support the team in this critical match.

“This match will determine whether we progress to the semifinals. We will give our all to achieve the best result. We hope fans will cheer for these young players, giving them the strength to win,” Shin added.

The Garudas will be boosted by the return of Marselino Ferdinan, who missed the previous match due to a red card against Laos. The team has also focused on tactical preparations following their recovery period after the match against Vietnam.

Key players Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan are set to start despite recently concluding their respective league seasons. “Both are essential for this game, and I’ve ensured they’re ready to play,” said Shin.

Indonesia has a strong record against the Philippines, winning 24 of their 29 encounters, with four draws and only one loss. However, Shin warned against underestimating the opposition, especially with Indonesia relying heavily on young players.

The Philippines have proven to be resilient, holding group leaders Vietnam to a 1-1 draw in their last match. Albert Capellas’ side demonstrated their strength by taking the lead through Jarvey Gayoso before conceding an equalizer late in the game.

The Philippines boasts a blend of experienced players, including talents from overseas leagues. Key figures such as goalkeeper Petrik Deyto and forward Jarvey Gayoso provide stability and attacking threats. With only two points in the group, the Philippines also need a victory to keep their semifinal hopes alive, adding further intensity to this encounter.

