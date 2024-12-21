Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match

Wijayanti Putri
December 21, 2024 | 1:21 pm
SHARE
Indonesian football team head coach Shin Tae-Yong. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)
Indonesian football team head coach Shin Tae-Yong. (Photo courtesy of PSSI)

Jakarta. Indonesia faces a must-win scenario against the Philippines in their final Group B match of the AFF 2024 at Manahan Stadium, Solo, on Saturday. Head coach Shin Tae-yong (STY) admitted the pressure to secure a victory and advance to the semifinals is palpable.

“Claiming there’s no pressure would be a lie, but our young players have been performing admirably, even against senior teams. While there are areas to improve, winning this match will help our young players grow significantly,” Shin said during a press conference at Manahan Stadium on Friday.

Shin urged Indonesian fans, both at the stadium and watching from home, to support the team in this critical match.

“This match will determine whether we progress to the semifinals. We will give our all to achieve the best result. We hope fans will cheer for these young players, giving them the strength to win,” Shin added.

Advertisement

The Garudas will be boosted by the return of Marselino Ferdinan, who missed the previous match due to a red card against Laos. The team has also focused on tactical preparations following their recovery period after the match against Vietnam.

Key players Asnawi Mangkualam and Pratama Arhan are set to start despite recently concluding their respective league seasons. “Both are essential for this game, and I’ve ensured they’re ready to play,” said Shin.

Indonesia has a strong record against the Philippines, winning 24 of their 29 encounters, with four draws and only one loss. However, Shin warned against underestimating the opposition, especially with Indonesia relying heavily on young players.

The Philippines have proven to be resilient, holding group leaders Vietnam to a 1-1 draw in their last match. Albert Capellas’ side demonstrated their strength by taking the lead through Jarvey Gayoso before conceding an equalizer late in the game.

The Philippines boasts a blend of experienced players, including talents from overseas leagues. Key figures such as goalkeeper Petrik Deyto and forward Jarvey Gayoso provide stability and attacking threats. With only two points in the group, the Philippines also need a victory to keep their semifinal hopes alive, adding further intensity to this encounter.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match
News 30 minutes ago

Indonesia vs. Philippines: High Stakes in AFF 2024 Decider Match

 Indonesia faces a must-win scenario against the Philippines in their final Group B match of the AFF 2024 at Manahan Stadium, Solo
Police Detain 18 Officers for Alleged Extortion of Foreign Attendees at DWP 2024
News 3 hours ago

Police Detain 18 Officers for Alleged Extortion of Foreign Attendees at DWP 2024

 The National Police's Internal Affairs (IA) Division has detained 18 officers accused of extorting foreign attendees at the 2024 DWP.
Sritex Furloughs 3,000 Employees After Bankruptcy Appeal Rejected
Business 3 hours ago

Sritex Furloughs 3,000 Employees After Bankruptcy Appeal Rejected

 Sritex has furloughed 3,000 employees following the Supreme Court’s rejection of its bankruptcy appeal.
Save the Dates: 2025 Public Holidays and Collective Leave Announced
Lifestyle 16 hours ago

Save the Dates: 2025 Public Holidays and Collective Leave Announced

 The 2025 calendar includes 17 public holidays and 10 days of collective leave.
Indonesia's Sugary Drink Excise Expected to Generate $385 Million in Tax Revenue
Business 16 hours ago

Indonesia's Sugary Drink Excise Expected to Generate $385 Million in Tax Revenue

 The excise tax on sweet beverages (MBDK) is projected to generate Rp 6.25 trillion in revenue, according to LPEM FEB UI.
News Index

Most Popular

Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
1
Foreign Visitors Call Out DWP, Alleging Police Extortion at Indonesia's Biggest EDM Event
2
Police Deny Allegations of Extortion at Djakarta Warehouse Project 2024
3
BYD’s New EV Plant in Subang to Create 18,000 Jobs
4
Energy Minister Bahlil Rejects Freeport’s Copper Concentrate Export Request
5
BRI Assures Customers' Data and Funds Are Safe Following Alleged Bashe Ransomware Attack
COPYRIGHT © 2024 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED