Indonesia vs Saudi Arabia: Starting XI Revealed as Garuda Look to Bounce Back

Jakarta. Midfielders Ivar Jenner and Thom Haye are set to strengthen Indonesia's national football team as the Garudas face Saudi Arabia in the third round of the AFC 2026 World Cup Qualifiers.

The match is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. local time at the Gelora Bung Karno Main Stadium (SUGBK) in Jakarta. A victory is crucial for Indonesia’s hopes of advancing to the 2026 World Cup.

Indonesia previously held Saudi Arabia to a 1-1 draw on September 6 in their first Group C encounter. However, the Garuda squad has struggled to secure a win, recording three draws and two losses. Currently, Indonesia sits in sixth place in the Group C standings, following a 0-4 defeat to Japan at SUGBK on Nov. 15.

Head coach Shin Tae-yong has implemented a three-defender formation for the match, entrusting Dutch-born goalkeeper Maarten Paes to protect the net.

The defensive lineup features Jay Idzes, Rizky Ridho, and Justin Hubner. Sandy Walsh will step into the right wing-back position, replacing the injured Kevin Diks, while Calvin Verdonk will occupy the left wing-back spot.

Marselino Ferdinan will spearhead Indonesia’s attack, supported by forwards Rafael Struick and Ragnar Oratmangoen.

Full Lineups for Indonesia vs. Saudi Arabia

Indonesia: Maarten Paes (GK); Jay Idzes, Rizky Ridho, Justin Hubner; Sandy Walsh, Ivar Jenner, Thom Haye, Calvin Verdonk; Marselino Ferdinan, Rafael Struick, Ragnar Oratmangoen.

Coach: Shin Tae-yong

Saudi Arabia: Ahmed Alkassar (GK); Ali Al Bulayhi, Saud Abdulhamid, Yasir Gharsan, Hasan Al Tambakti; Nasser Al Dawsari, Marwan Al Sahafi, Faisal Alghamdi, Mohammed Al Qahtani, Mohammed Kanno; Feras Albrikan.

Coach: Herve Renard

