Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way

Jayanty Nada Shofa
May 28, 2025 | 12:47 pm
SHARE
President Prabowo Subianto fixes his black cap or peci during the plenary session of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Virna Puspa Setyorini)
President Prabowo Subianto fixes his black cap or peci during the plenary session of the 46th ASEAN Summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on May 26, 2025. (Antara Photo/Virna Puspa Setyorini)

Jakarta. Indonesia wants Papua New Guinea to become an ASEAN member, but the bloc’s secretary-general, Kao Kim Hourn, said Wednesday that there would be some obstacles in the way.

President Prabowo Subianto recently jetted to Malaysia to attend the group’s leaders’ summit. Prabowo told his Southeast Asian counterparts that ASEAN should recruit Papua New Guinea as well as Timor-Leste, saying that an enlargement could solidify the group’s role on the global stage. Kao admitted that Prabowo had raised Papua New Guinea’s membership during the recent Kuala Lumpur talks. However, the so-called ASEAN Charter -- the group’s founding treaty -- might pose a major challenge to Port Moresby's accession.

“Based on the ASEAN Charter, there are only 11 ASEAN members. If we were to include Papua New Guinea, there are two issues that need to be addressed. One is to have the consensus of, now, 11 countries. The second is to amend the charter,” Kao told a post-summit briefing in Jakarta. 

“Again, it is the prerogative for all ASEAN member states to raise this issue,” Kao said.

Advertisement

Kao also said that Papua New Guinea's admission would be something that the group's officials would need to discuss further.

The ASEAN Charter lays out the criteria for new members, with the first one requiring any aspirant to be located in Southeast Asia. PNG already fails to meet this geographic requirement as it lies in the Oceanian region. The charter does not explicitly state that ASEAN shall only have 11 members. However, Southeast Asia really comprises 11 countries: Brunei, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor-Leste, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. All are already part of ASEAN with the exception of Timor-Leste, although the half-island nation is set to join the club as a full member this October.  

According to the charter, an ASEAN hopeful must gain the recognition of all member states.

A new joiner must also agree to be bound and abide by the charter, while also being able and willing to carry out the group’s obligations.

Read More:
Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste

Tags:
#International #Asean
Keywords:
SHARE

Related Articles

Indonesia to Open Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says
News 7 minutes ago

Indonesia to Open Ties with Israel if It Recognizes Palestine, Prabowo Says

 Prabowo unveiled the plans during a joint press conference with French President Emmanuel Macron.
Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way

 President Prabowo Subianto wants ASEAN to recruit Papua New Guinea, but Port Moresby is not even located in Southeast Asia.
Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy
News 4 hours ago

Macron Arrives at Palace to Meet Prabowo, Visits Include Borobudur and Military Academy

 As many as 3,000 school children greeted the French politician.
Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste
News May 26, 2025 | 9:08 pm

Indonesia Wants ASEAN to Recruit Papua New Guinea, Timor-Leste

 Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto hopes that Timor-Leste can finally join ASEAN within this year.
Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology
Business May 25, 2025 | 7:38 am

Prabowo: China Is Indonesia’s Strategic Partner in Trade and Technology

 Prabowo described Chinese businesspeople as committed and willing to align with Indonesia’s values and socio-economic conditions.
Prabowo Praises China’s Consistent Support for the Palestinian People
News May 25, 2025 | 6:39 am

Prabowo Praises China’s Consistent Support for the Palestinian People

 Prabowo further asserted that Indonesia-China cooperation should go beyond economic interests.
Indonesia Already Spends $184.8 Million on Kids' Meals
Business May 23, 2025 | 4:21 pm

Indonesia Already Spends $184.8 Million on Kids' Meals

 For this year alone, the government has set aside Rp 71 trillion of state money to serve the meals, but is open to raising the budget.
Prabowo Vows Energy Reform, Threatens to Fire Officials Blocking Investment
Business May 22, 2025 | 10:03 am

Prabowo Vows Energy Reform, Threatens to Fire Officials Blocking Investment

 Prabowo pushes energy reform, threatens to fire slow officials, backs new investments to slash $40B annual import bill.
Indonesia Spends $40 Billion Annually on Energy Imports, Prabowo Pushes for Energy Independence
Business May 22, 2025 | 4:44 am

Indonesia Spends $40 Billion Annually on Energy Imports, Prabowo Pushes for Energy Independence

 State-owned energy giant Pertamina remains the backbone of the country’s oil output, accounting for 60 percent of national production.
Indonesia Eyes Tourism Surge with Phuket, Bangkok Flights to Medan, Surabaya
Lifestyle May 19, 2025 | 9:04 pm

Indonesia Eyes Tourism Surge with Phuket, Bangkok Flights to Medan, Surabaya

 Prabowo Welcomes New Thailand-Indonesia Flights to Boost Tourism and Trade

The Latest

Telkom Names Former XL Axiata Chief Dian Siswarini as New CEO
Business 1 hours ago

Telkom Names Former XL Axiata Chief Dian Siswarini as New CEO

 Former XL Axiata boss Dian Siswarini steps in as Telkom’s new CEO, replacing Ririek Adriansyah in leadership shake-up.
Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way
News 2 hours ago

Indonesia Wants Papua New Guinea to Join ASEAN, But There Are Obstacles in the Way

 President Prabowo Subianto wants ASEAN to recruit Papua New Guinea, but Port Moresby is not even located in Southeast Asia.
Haliburton’s Historic Triple-Double Powers Pacers to 3-1 Lead Over Knicks
News 2 hours ago

Haliburton’s Historic Triple-Double Powers Pacers to 3-1 Lead Over Knicks

 Tyrese Haliburton posts 32 points, 15 assists, 12 rebounds with zero turnovers as Pacers beat Knicks 130-121, leading Eastern Finals 3-1.
Jakarta Eyes Top 50 Global City Status by 2030, Here’s How It Plans to Get There
News 3 hours ago

Jakarta Eyes Top 50 Global City Status by 2030, Here’s How It Plans to Get There

 Jakarta Governor Pramono Anung aims for the city to join the world’s top 50 by 2030, pledging reforms in education and investment.
Supermoon Triggers Tidal Flood Alerts for Jakarta’s Coastal Residents
News 4 hours ago

Supermoon Triggers Tidal Flood Alerts for Jakarta’s Coastal Residents

 Jakarta warns coastal residents of potential tidal flooding through May 31 as supermoon causes higher sea levels and increased flood risks.
News Index

Most Popular

Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
1
Indonesia Moves WHO Regional Affiliation from Southeast Asia to Western Pacific
2
Indonesia to Begin Reducing Fuel Imports from Singapore 'Soon'
3
Indonesia Says China Walks the Talk on Nickel Investment, Unlike Europe and US
4
Indonesia Airlines CEO: 'Our Airline Is Real and It’s Taking Off Soon'
5
Jakarta Losing Patience with Inpex over 26-Year Masela Gas Block Delay
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED