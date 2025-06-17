Indonesia Warns Citizens Abroad after Iran Attacks US Base in Qatar

Jayanty Nada Shofa
June 24, 2025 | 8:18 am
In this photo released on June 23, 2025 by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, right, and Admiral Habibollah Sayyari attend a meeting in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)
In this photo released on June 23, 2025 by Iranian army press service, Iran's army commander-in-chief Gen. Amir Hatami, center, Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi, right, and Admiral Habibollah Sayyari attend a meeting in Zolfaghar central headquarters, Iran. (Iranian Army Press Service via AP)

Jakarta. Indonesia is warning its citizens in the Middle East to be cautious after Iran attacked a US base in Qatar, marking a major escalation in the conflict.

The Iran-Israel war erupted on June 13, and the heavily armed nations have been trading missile strikes ever since. The US, known to be Israel’s top military backer, decided to join the war by striking Iranian nuclear sites over the weekend. Tehran launched retaliatory strikes against the US Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on Monday. The worsening conflict prompted the Indonesian Foreign Ministry to issue a warning for its nationals in the Middle East.

“We advise our citizens in the Middle East to exercise increased caution. Please pay attention to the security situation and directions given by the local authorities,” Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director for citizen protection, said on Tuesday. 

Indonesia told its citizens to stay home, while also urging them to report themselves on the Peduli WNI government database. A ministerial hotline is available at +62 812-9007-0027 (WhatsApp). Citizens abroad may also click on the emergency button on the Safe Travel app.

Judha also warned Indonesian travelers -- especially those who will cross the Middle Eastern airspace -- of possible flight disruptions.

“Do note that there might be some flight disruptions because of airspace closures in some countries. Always confirm the flight schedule with the airline,” the senior diplomat said.

The government has evacuated 96 Indonesians and one Iranian national from Iran following the conflict. The foreigner is married to an Indonesian. These evacuees are currently in the Azerbaijani capital of Baku, but the first batch of 29 people will arrive in Jakarta on Tuesday evening. The rest of the evacuees will fly home in phases over the next two days, also using commercial airlines, according to Judha. Four Indonesians had also left Israel via the Jordan-bound land route.

Indonesia Warns Citizens Abroad after Iran Attacks US Base in Qatar
President Prabowo Subianto gathers his ministers at his Hambalang residence, West Java, to discuss global issues on June 23, 2025. Next to him is Foreign Affairs Minister Sugiono (in glasses). (Photo Courtesy of Presidential Press Bureau)

President Prabowo Subianto gathered his ministers at his Hambalang residence on Monday evening to discuss “the latest global dynamics”, according to the state secretariat. The talks -- which the secretariat described as productive -- also zeroed in on the steps that Indonesia would take to maintain its national stability.

US President Donald Trump also claimed that Israel and Iran had agreed to a “complete and total ceasefire” following the US base attack. Iranian Foreign Affairs Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tuesday that there was no agreement on any ceasefire, although Tehran had opened up the possibility for one if Israel halts fire.

"Provided that the Israeli regime stops its illegal aggression against the Iranian people no later than 4 a.m. Tehran time, we have no intention to continue our response afterwards. The final decision on the cessation of our military operations will be made later," Araghchi wrote on the social media platform X.

Trump Claims Ceasefire between Iran and Israel after Iran’s Missile Attack on US Base in Qatar

#International
