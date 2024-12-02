Indonesia Will Not Join Any Military Alliance: Foreign Minister

Jakarta. Foreign Minister Sugiono assured lawmakers on Monday that Indonesia has no intention of joining any military alliance, even as global geopolitical tensions continue to rise due to the war in Ukraine and conflicts in the Middle East.

Speaking during his inaugural hearing with the House of Representatives' Foreign Affairs and Defense Commission as foreign minister, Sugiono said that President Prabowo Subianto upholds Indonesia's non-aligned stance as the cornerstone of its foreign policy.

“Since the beginning of his presidency, President Prabowo has reaffirmed his vision for our foreign policy, which adheres to non-aligned principles, preventing us from joining any military alliance,” Sugiono told the commission, where he had previously served as a member.

He added that aligning with a military bloc would contradict both the Constitution and Indonesia's national interests.

Sugiono highlighted Indonesia’s commitment to fostering diplomatic ties with all nations while maintaining the freedom to engage in multilateral cooperation.

He also took the opportunity to discuss the government’s aspiration to join BRICS, the economic bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, which focuses on enhancing collaboration among emerging economies.

“On October 22, my first day in office, I attended the BRICS summit on behalf of the president to express Indonesia’s intent to join the bloc,” Sugiono said.

Indonesia has a long history of championing non-alignment, notably hosting the 1955 Afro-Asian Conference in Bandung, which laid the foundation for the Non-Aligned Movement. This tradition continues to shape its "free and active" foreign policy.

