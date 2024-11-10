Indonesia Wins ASEAN Futsal Championship after Beating Vietnam

Iman Rahman Cahyadi
November 10, 2024 | 11:00 pm
Indonesian futsal players and officials celebrate the win in the final match of the ASEAN Futsal Championship in Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Timnas Futsal)
Indonesian futsal players and officials celebrate the win in the final match of the ASEAN Futsal Championship in Thailand, Sunday, Nov. 10, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Timnas Futsal)

Jakarta. Indonesia secured its second ASEAN Futsal Championship trophy on Sunday evening, defeating Vietnam 2-0 and ending a 14-year title drought.

In the final match held at Nakhon Ratchasima Stadium in Thailand, Indonesia took the lead in the eighth minute with a goal by Muhammad Syaifullah. Rizqi Xavier sealed the victory by scoring just a minute before the final whistle. Goalkeeper Ahmad Habibie delivered a stellar performance, keeping a clean sheet despite relentless attacks from the Vietnamese players.

The win marked a flawless conclusion to Indonesia's unbeaten run in the tournament. They dominated the group stage with victories over Cambodia (9-0), Australia (3-1), and Myanmar (5-1).

Indonesia earned a spot in the final after a commanding 5-1 triumph over host team Thailand, the most successful team in the competition’s history with 16 titles.

Meanwhile, Vietnam advanced to the final with a thrilling comeback, overturning a 2-0 deficit to defeat Australia 5-4 in extra time. However, their hopes for their first-ever trophy in the tournament were dashed by Indonesia's solid performance in the final.

Thailand claimed third place by defeating Australia 4-0 in the classification match.

