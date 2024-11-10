Indonesia Wins ASEAN Futsal Championship after Beating Vietnam

Jakarta. Indonesia secured its second ASEAN Futsal Championship trophy on Sunday evening, defeating Vietnam 2-0 and ending a 14-year title drought.

In the final match held at Nakhon Ratchasima Stadium in Thailand, Indonesia took the lead in the eighth minute with a goal by Muhammad Syaifullah. Rizqi Xavier sealed the victory by scoring just a minute before the final whistle. Goalkeeper Ahmad Habibie delivered a stellar performance, keeping a clean sheet despite relentless attacks from the Vietnamese players.

The win marked a flawless conclusion to Indonesia's unbeaten run in the tournament. They dominated the group stage with victories over Cambodia (9-0), Australia (3-1), and Myanmar (5-1).

Indonesia earned a spot in the final after a commanding 5-1 triumph over host team Thailand, the most successful team in the competition’s history with 16 titles.

Meanwhile, Vietnam advanced to the final with a thrilling comeback, overturning a 2-0 deficit to defeat Australia 5-4 in extra time. However, their hopes for their first-ever trophy in the tournament were dashed by Indonesia's solid performance in the final.

Thailand claimed third place by defeating Australia 4-0 in the classification match.

