NEWS | BUSINESS | LIFESTYLE | TECH | OPINION

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on June 30, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Indonesia Won’t Recognize Russia’s Claim of Four Ukrainian Regions

BY :HERU ANDRIYANTO

OCTOBER 02, 2022

Jakarta. The Indonesian government implied on Sunday that it won’t recognize the results of the so-called referendums in four regions in Ukraine that become the basis for Russia to annex them.

In a series of tweets, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said without mentioning Russia by name that “such referendum will further complicate efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict and perpetuate the war, which will only cause suffering to all”.

Advertisement

But the ministry did make it clear that the unilateral poll “violates the principles of the UN Charter and international law”.

“All countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. These are the main principles encapsulated in the UN Charter,” the ministry wrote.

“Indonesia consistently upholds and respects these principles … [which] also apply in the case of the referendum of four regions in Ukraine.” 

The remarks came two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents to formalize the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine during a ceremony in Moscow.

Kremlin has argued that the five-day referendum in those regions resulted in a vast majority of their people voting for joining Russia in a significant turn of the ongoing war between the two neighbors, now entering its eighth month.

In 2014, Russia also occupied Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula and held a referendum to “legalize” the annexation.

SHARE
TAGS:
#International
KEYWORDS :
Indonesia-Russia relations
Russia-Ukraine War
Donetsk
Referendum
Vladimir Putin
Ukraine
BeritaSatu Research

THE LATEST

POPULAR READS

+ MORE

RECOMMENDED STORIES

NEWS

BUSINESS

LIFESTYLE

TECH

INDEX

TAGS

ABOUT US

PRIVACY POLICY

CAREERS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS


COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVERD

NEWS- BUSINESS- LIFESTYLE- TECH

INDEX- TAGS

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

About Us - Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT @2022 JAKARTA GLOBE