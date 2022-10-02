Indonesia Won’t Recognize Russia’s Claim of Four Ukrainian Regions

President Joko "Jokowi" Widodo and Russian President Vladimir Putin shake hands after holding a joint press conference at the Kremlin Palace in Moscow on June 30, 2022. (Photo Courtesy of the Presidential Press Bureau)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government implied on Sunday that it won’t recognize the results of the so-called referendums in four regions in Ukraine that become the basis for Russia to annex them.

In a series of tweets, the Foreign Affairs Ministry said without mentioning Russia by name that “such referendum will further complicate efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict and perpetuate the war, which will only cause suffering to all”.

But the ministry did make it clear that the unilateral poll “violates the principles of the UN Charter and international law”.

“All countries must respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of other countries. These are the main principles encapsulated in the UN Charter,” the ministry wrote.

“Indonesia consistently upholds and respects these principles … [which] also apply in the case of the referendum of four regions in Ukraine.”

The remarks came two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin signed documents to formalize the annexation of Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia in the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine during a ceremony in Moscow.

Kremlin has argued that the five-day referendum in those regions resulted in a vast majority of their people voting for joining Russia in a significant turn of the ongoing war between the two neighbors, now entering its eighth month.

In 2014, Russia also occupied Ukraine’s Crimea Peninsula and held a referendum to “legalize” the annexation.