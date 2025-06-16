Indonesian Air Force Prepares Military Aircraft for Evacuation of Citizens from Iran and Israel

Jakarta. The Indonesian Air Force has readied military transport aircraft to evacuate Indonesian nationals from conflict zones in Iran and Israel, amid escalating regional tensions. Air Force spokesperson First Air Marshal I Nyoman Suadnyana confirmed that both Hercules and Boeing aircraft are on standby, along with prepared crews and support personnel.

“We have readied both Hercules and Boeing aircraft. The crews and troops are on alert,” Suadnyana said.

However, the Air Force has yet to receive an official order from the Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) headquarters to initiate the mission.

“In principle, we are ready to carry out the task whenever the command is given,” he added.

Earlier, Indonesia’s Armed Forces Commander, General Agus Subiyanto, ordered the formation of a 34-member joint task force drawn from the army, navy, and air force to support the evacuation of Indonesian citizens from both countries.

According to Major General Kristomei Sianturi, head of the Armed Forces Information Center, the Crisis Response Team (CRT) is currently stationed in Jakarta, on standby for deployment either to the conflict zone or to provide support upon the return of evacuees at home.

Data from Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry shows that 578 Indonesian nationals are currently in Iran and Israel -- 386 in Iran and 192 in Israel.

Evacuation from Iran is scheduled to begin Friday morning, with the Azerbaijani capital, Baku, serving as the pick-up and transit point. Indonesian citizens will stay in Baku for two nights before returning home on a commercial flight on Sunday.

Those in Israel will be evacuated through Amman, Jordan, before being flown back to Indonesia.

Kristomei said the military’s involvement will remain adaptive depending on the evolving security situation. Nonetheless, he stressed that troops are ready to enter the conflict zone if necessary.

“Protecting Indonesian citizens, both at home and abroad, is a constitutional mandate that the Armed Forces will carry out optimally in the interest of national security,” Kristomei said.

