Indonesian Badminton Icon Tan Joe Hok Passes Away at 87

Jakarta. Tan Joe Hok, Indonesia’s first badminton player to win the prestigious All England championship and a trailblazer who helped place the country on the global badminton map, passed away on Monday at the age of 87. He died while undergoing treatment at Medistra Hospital in Jakarta.

Born in Bandung on August 11, 1937, Tan -- also known by his Indonesian name Hendra Kartanegara -- was widely celebrated for his graceful playing style, relentless stamina, and razor-sharp attacking skills that earned him the nickname “The Giant Killer.”

Tan made history in 1959 when he won the All England title after defeating fellow Indonesian Ferry Sonneville in the final. The victory was a pivotal moment that marked Indonesia’s arrival on the world badminton stage.

He also played a key role in Indonesia’s triumph at the 1958 Thomas Cup, the premier international team competition in men’s badminton. It was Indonesia’s first-ever win in the tournament and the beginning of a golden era for the sport in the country.

Tan’s accolades include titles at the US Open and Canadian Open (1959–1960), the Indonesian National Championships (1956), and a gold medal at the 1962 Asian Games. He was part of Indonesia’s legendary "Seven Badminton Warriors" alongside Ferry Sonneville, Lie Poo Djian, Tan King Gwan, Njoo Kim Bie, Eddy Jusuf, and Olich Solihin. Together, they led Indonesia to three consecutive Thomas Cup victories in 1958, 1961, and 1964.

A Life Dedicated to the Sport

Following his retirement from professional play, Tan continued to serve Indonesian badminton with unwavering dedication. He coached internationally in Mexico and Hong Kong before returning home to join PB Djarum in 1982.

His defining moment as a coach came in 1984 when he led the Indonesian national team to reclaim the Thomas Cup, defeating China in a dramatic final.

Tan was widely admired not just for his sporting achievements but also for his principles. He once declined a monetary award from President Sukarno, saying the funds would be better used to help the Indonesian people -- an act that underscored his deep love for his country and commitment to public service.

More than an athlete, Tan Joe Hok was a role model whose values of discipline, patriotism, and perseverance continue to inspire generations of Indonesians. His story lives on in the hearts of young athletes striving to carry Indonesia’s legacy on the global stage.

Indonesia has lost a legend, but his spirit endures in the very soul of its badminton tradition.

