Indonesian Climber Veddriq Leonardo Wins The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024

Jakarta. Indonesian rock climber Veddriq Leonardo has been named The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024, as announced by The International World Games Association (IWGA). Veddriq’s victory was confirmed after receiving 77,045 votes during the public voting process, which took place in two rounds from Jan. 9 to 22, and again from Jan. 22 to 31.

The 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the Paris Speed Climbing event emerged as the winner, surpassing his closest competitor, Estonia’s Flying Disc athlete Kristin Latt, who earned 51,338 votes, and third-place finisher Xin Tong, a Chinese Wushu athlete, with 26,181 votes.

Veddriq expressed his gratitude to the people of Indonesia, especially his fellow athletes, coaches, sports enthusiasts, and social media supporters. "Winning the World Games Athlete of the Year is something I never imagined before. To be voted for by the public, and with so many great athletes from so many other great sports, it is an absolute honor," Veddriq said. "It shows the enthusiasm people have for sport climbing."

He also hoped that his achievement would bring recognition and a positive impact on the sport of climbing, both in Indonesia and globally. “I hope this award makes the climbing community proud and provides positive momentum for climbing sports in Indonesia,” he added.

Yenny Wahid, the President of the Indonesian Climbing Federation (FPTI), shared her pride in Veddriq’s achievement. “We are incredibly proud and grateful for Veddriq’s outstanding accomplishment. This award is a testament to hard work, dedication, and perseverance,” she said. Yenny also expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming support from the Indonesian public, whose votes played a vital role in securing Veddriq’s win.

Veddriq’s award adds to the growing list of climbing athletes who have received this prestigious recognition. Before him, Czech climber Adam Ondra won the award in 2014, and Iranian climber Reza Alipour claimed it in 2017.

Marco Scolaris, President of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), praised Veddriq’s achievement. “Winning an award like this is extra special because it was voted for by the public, giving Veddriq the recognition he deserves,” Scolaris said. “Veddriq has made a lot of people proud, not only in Indonesia but within the global climbing community.”

The IFSC President also mentioned that Indonesia’s climbing scene is rapidly growing, with a World Cup event scheduled for this year in Bali. “It’s going to be something special, especially after yet another award for Veddriq,” he concluded.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: