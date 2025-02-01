Indonesian Climber Veddriq Leonardo Wins The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024

Hendro D Situmorang
February 1, 2025 | 11:36 am
SHARE
Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia reacts as he competes in the men s speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Le Bourget, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)
Veddriq Leonardo of Indonesia reacts as he competes in the men s speed final during the sport climbing competition at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024, in Le Bourget, France. (AP Photo/Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi)

Jakarta. Indonesian rock climber Veddriq Leonardo has been named The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024, as announced by The International World Games Association (IWGA). Veddriq’s victory was confirmed after receiving 77,045 votes during the public voting process, which took place in two rounds from Jan. 9 to 22, and again from Jan. 22 to 31.

The 2024 Olympic gold medalist in the Paris Speed Climbing event emerged as the winner, surpassing his closest competitor, Estonia’s Flying Disc athlete Kristin Latt, who earned 51,338 votes, and third-place finisher Xin Tong, a Chinese Wushu athlete, with 26,181 votes.

Veddriq expressed his gratitude to the people of Indonesia, especially his fellow athletes, coaches, sports enthusiasts, and social media supporters. "Winning the World Games Athlete of the Year is something I never imagined before. To be voted for by the public, and with so many great athletes from so many other great sports, it is an absolute honor," Veddriq said. "It shows the enthusiasm people have for sport climbing."

He also hoped that his achievement would bring recognition and a positive impact on the sport of climbing, both in Indonesia and globally. “I hope this award makes the climbing community proud and provides positive momentum for climbing sports in Indonesia,” he added.

Yenny Wahid, the President of the Indonesian Climbing Federation (FPTI), shared her pride in Veddriq’s achievement. “We are incredibly proud and grateful for Veddriq’s outstanding accomplishment. This award is a testament to hard work, dedication, and perseverance,” she said. Yenny also expressed her appreciation for the overwhelming support from the Indonesian public, whose votes played a vital role in securing Veddriq’s win.

Veddriq’s award adds to the growing list of climbing athletes who have received this prestigious recognition. Before him, Czech climber Adam Ondra won the award in 2014, and Iranian climber Reza Alipour claimed it in 2017.

Marco Scolaris, President of the International Federation of Sport Climbing (IFSC), praised Veddriq’s achievement. “Winning an award like this is extra special because it was voted for by the public, giving Veddriq the recognition he deserves,” Scolaris said. “Veddriq has made a lot of people proud, not only in Indonesia but within the global climbing community.”

The IFSC President also mentioned that Indonesia’s climbing scene is rapidly growing, with a World Cup event scheduled for this year in Bali. “It’s going to be something special, especially after yet another award for Veddriq,” he concluded.

Tags:
#Sports
Keywords:
SHARE

The Latest

Balancing Affordability, Reliability, and Sustainability in Indonesia’s Energy Future
Opinion 1 hours ago

Balancing Affordability, Reliability, and Sustainability in Indonesia’s Energy Future

 As a nation rich in geothermal resources, Indonesia is well-positioned to leverage this sustainable energy source.
Indonesian Climber Veddriq Leonardo Wins The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024
News 2 hours ago

Indonesian Climber Veddriq Leonardo Wins The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024

 Gold-medalist sport climber Veddriq Leonardo has been awarded The World Games Athlete of the Year 2024.
American Rock Band Maroon 5 Set to Rock Jakarta Tonight
Lifestyle 2 hours ago

American Rock Band Maroon 5 Set to Rock Jakarta Tonight

 Formerly known as Kara's Flowers, Maroon 5 is set to take the stage at 8:30 p.m.
Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant
Business 3 hours ago

Indonesia Secures UAE Partnership in Key Sectors, Including $50M Reforestation Grant

 The UEA is set to invest in Indonesia’s green energy, housing, and defense sectors, along with a $50 million donation for reforestation.
Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya
News 3 hours ago

Orangutan Electrocuted While Searching for Food in Palangka Raya

 A male wild orangutan died after being electrocuted while hanging from an electric cable in the residential area of Palangka Raya
News Index

Most Popular

Most of Indonesia’s Oil Consumption Supplied by Singapore
1
Most of Indonesia’s Oil Consumption Supplied by Singapore
2
Russian Gang Allegedly Abducts Ukrainian, Steals Crypto Assets in Bali
3
BNI Disburses $60 Million Loan to WEAVE for Broadband Expansion
4
Reagan Airport Airplane Crash: Over 40 Bodies Recovered, ATC Procedures Face Scrutiny
5
6.2-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Aceh, No Tsunami Threat but Residents on Edge
COPYRIGHT © 2025 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED