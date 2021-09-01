Indonesian Constitutional Court Judges Visit Uzbekistan

A delegation of the Indonesian Constitutional Court was on an official visit to Uzbekistan this week to share experience and establish cooperation with a similar institution of the host country.

During the six-day trip, the Indonesian delegation led by Constitutional Court Deputy Chief Justice Aswanto gained firsthand knowledge about the judicial reform and ongoing measures to empower the Constitutional Court in Uzbekistan, Dunyo news agency reported on Thursday.

At one meeting, Aswanto and Uzbek Constitutional Court Deputy Chairman Askar Gafurov agreed to deepen cooperation and ensure smooth communication between each other’s institutions.

Gafurov said Uzbekistan is taking measures to introduce a more democratic justice system with the adoption of a new constitutional law in April.

“The adoption of this law is in line with the ideas of comprehensive democratic reforms, human rights, and the liberalization of the law in our country and will contribute to the development of constitutional justice,” Gafurov said.

This law also introduced the institution of constitutional appeal for the first time, he added.

Aswanto said he highly appreciated the ongoing reform in Uzbekistan and expressed Indonesia’s readiness to strengthen bilateral cooperation in this particular area.

The Indonesian delegation also showed support for the next Uzbek leadership in the Association of Asian Constitutional Courts and Equivalent Institutions for the 2025-2027 period.

The association was founded on July 12, 2010, in Jakarta at the initiative of Indonesia, South Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Philippines, Thailand, and Uzbekistan and has since expanded the number of members to 20.

The Indonesian delegation also met with High Court judges and Supreme Court justices of Uzbekistan.

