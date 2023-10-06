Indonesian Doctors to Receive Lifetime Registration Status

Jakarta. Indonesian doctors and nurses will no longer be required to renew their registration status, known locally as STR (Surat Tanda Registrasi), as per a new policy set to be introduced this month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.

Currently, registration status must be renewed every five years, incurring substantial costs and time through various procedures.

"I will be launching the lifetime registration status later this October, even though there may be disagreement or debate about it. Let's evaluate whether this new policy brings benefits or has the opposite effect. We are doing what we believe is best for our people," Budi said during the Investor Daily Roundtable talk show at Plataran Senayan Park in Jakarta.

The minister expressed confidence in introducing this policy, emphasizing that it is aimed at benefiting the people, rather than any specific organization or the government.

The introduction of lifetime STR is expected to increase the number of doctors in remote regions because it allows the central government to improve its control mechanisms and ensure that all state-employed medical workers are paid promptly and in full, regardless of their workplace.

"Alongside the lifetime STR, we require medical workers to register their bank accounts. This will enable us to transfer their salaries directly, without deductions, regardless of whether they are employed by the district, provincial, or central government," Budi told talk show host Enggartiasto Lukita.

The lifetime registration status does not impact the professional competence of medical workers. Doctors, nurses, and other health workers will still need to meet specific work and credit point requirements when renewing their practice licenses.

"The certificate of competence is issued in conjunction with the practice license, both of which are valid for five years," said Arianti Anaya, the Health Ministry's director-general for medical workers.

