Friday, October 6, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesian Doctors to Receive Lifetime Registration Status

Zsazya Senorita
October 5, 2023 | 10:07 pm
SHARE
From left: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, and Indonesian Private Hospital Association Chairman Iing Ichsan Hanafi greet each other during Investor Daily Roundtable talk show in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)
From left: Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, B-Universe Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, and Indonesian Private Hospital Association Chairman Iing Ichsan Hanafi greet each other during Investor Daily Roundtable talk show in Jakarta, Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. (B-Universe Photo/Joanito De Saojoao)

Jakarta. Indonesian doctors and nurses will no longer be required to renew their registration status, known locally as STR (Surat Tanda Registrasi), as per a new policy set to be introduced this month, Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday.

Currently, registration status must be renewed every five years, incurring substantial costs and time through various procedures.

"I will be launching the lifetime registration status later this October, even though there may be disagreement or debate about it. Let's evaluate whether this new policy brings benefits or has the opposite effect. We are doing what we believe is best for our people," Budi said during the Investor Daily Roundtable talk show at Plataran Senayan Park in Jakarta.

The minister expressed confidence in introducing this policy, emphasizing that it is aimed at benefiting the people, rather than any specific organization or the government.

Advertisement

The introduction of lifetime STR is expected to increase the number of doctors in remote regions because it allows the central government to improve its control mechanisms and ensure that all state-employed medical workers are paid promptly and in full, regardless of their workplace.

"Alongside the lifetime STR, we require medical workers to register their bank accounts. This will enable us to transfer their salaries directly, without deductions, regardless of whether they are employed by the district, provincial, or central government," Budi told talk show host Enggartiasto Lukita.

The lifetime registration status does not impact the professional competence of medical workers. Doctors, nurses, and other health workers will still need to meet specific work and credit point requirements when renewing their practice licenses.

"The certificate of competence is issued in conjunction with the practice license, both of which are valid for five years," said Arianti Anaya, the Health Ministry's director-general for medical workers.

Tags:
#Health
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

Donald Trump May Visit Capitol to Address Republicans As They Pick New Speaker
News 45 minutes ago

Donald Trump May Visit Capitol to Address Republicans As They Pick New Speaker

 “If Trump becomes Speaker of the House, the House chamber will be like a Trump rally every day!!” Greene wrote.
Indonesian Doctors to Receive Lifetime Registration Status
News 5 hours ago

Indonesian Doctors to Receive Lifetime Registration Status

 Currently, registration status must be renewed every five years, incurring substantial costs and time through various procedures.
Agriculture Minister Syahrul Submits Resignation Amid Graft Investigation
News 7 hours ago

Agriculture Minister Syahrul Submits Resignation Amid Graft Investigation

 If implicated, Syahrul would become the second minister from Nasdem to face corruption charges.
Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency
News 12 hours ago

Jokowi's Rumored Role as PDI-P Chairman Post-Presidency

 When asked by reporters, the president dispelled any personal ambition to assume leadership of the PDI-P from Megawati Soekarnoputri.
Jusuf Kalla Predicts Presidential Election May Lead to Runoff
News 14 hours ago

Jusuf Kalla Predicts Presidential Election May Lead to Runoff

 According to Kalla, it's very difficult for any candidate to get an outright win with at least 85 million votes.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
1
Indonesian Weapon Makers Deny Supplying Arms to Post-Coup Myanmar
2
TikTok Shop is Over: Indonesian Minister
3
Indonesia Seeks Negotiations on Binding Rules on AI-Driven Weapons
4
In Conciliatory Tone, SBY Urges Continuity of Jokowi’s Legacy
5
Police Name Suspect in Miss Universe Indonesia Organizer's Sexual Harassment Probe
Opini Title
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
ASEAN in Global Semiconductor Race
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
Why “Black” Needs to Go “Green”: Is It Imperative that Indonesian Coal Mining Players Increase Focus on Decarbonization and Broader ESG?
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
The Story of the Ulmas’ Martyrdom Should Be Known Worldwide
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED