Indonesian Embassy in Damascus Hit by Stray Bullets, No Injuries Reported

Jakarta. The Indonesian Embassy in Damascus, Syria, was struck by stray bullets that penetrated its meeting room amid the insurgency that led to the ousting of President Bashar al-Assad over the weekend, a Foreign Affairs Ministry official reported.

“No Indonesian citizens were harmed during the incident,” said Judha Nugraha, the ministry’s director for the protection of Indonesian citizens.

Judha revealed that 1,162 Indonesian citizens currently reside in Syria. During the unrest that forced Assad to flee the country, 19 Indonesian migrant workers sought refuge at the embassy, he added.

In response to the escalating conflict, the embassy has issued its highest security alert for all regions in Syria. Indonesian citizens are advised to avoid unnecessary travel within the country and maintain constant communication with the embassy for safety updates, Judha said.

