Indonesian Football Legend Bejo Sugiantoro Dies After Collapsing During Friendly Match

Surabaya. Indonesian football legend Bejo Sugiantoro passed away on Tuesday at the age of 48 after collapsing during a friendly match with fellow Persebaya Surabaya veterans at SIER Field, Surabaya. The match, meant to be a casual fun game, turned out to be the final one for the Deltras FC coach.

Bejo lost consciousness early in the second half, despite showing no prior signs of illness. Match officials and teammates immediately provided first aid before rushing him to Royal Hospital Surabaya. However, despite emergency resuscitation efforts, he could not be revived. Doctors confirmed that Bejo suffered from cardiac arrest.

“Coach Bejo showed no signs of illness. He played well in the first half, but five minutes into the second half, he suddenly collapsed. We tried to assist him before taking him to the hospital,” said Supadi, the assistant referee and an eyewitness to the incident.

Dr. Erick Laurenz, a general practitioner at Royal Hospital Surabaya, said Bejo received chest compressions upon arrival, followed by intravenous treatment and cardiac stimulation drugs for about 30 minutes. Unfortunately, he showed no response and was declared deceased due to cardiac arrest.

Bejo’s passing has left a deep void in Indonesian football, particularly for Persebaya Surabaya, where he spent most of his playing career.

“Bejo was a role model for us, especially the younger players. He was a true legend of Persebaya,” said Persebaya player Toni Firmansyah during a training session at Gelora 10 November Stadium on Wednesday.

Born in Sidoarjo on April 2, 1977, Bejo was a prominent figure in Indonesian football and the father of current national team player Rachmat Irianto. A product of the PSSI Primavera program in the 1990s, he went on to become a mainstay in Indonesian football.

Bejo played for Persebaya Surabaya from 1994 to 2003, winning Indonesian League titles in 1996-97, 2004, and 2006. He also had stints with Deltras Sidoarjo, Persidafon Dafonsoro, PSPS Pekanbaru, and Mitra Kukar.

Internationally, Bejo represented Indonesia 45 times between 1997 and 2004, scoring two goals. He was part of the national team that won silver at the 1997 SEA Games, bronze at the 1999 SEA Games, and third place at the 1998 AFF Championship. He also played in Indonesia’s runner-up finishes at the 2000 and 2002 AFF Championships.

After retiring as a player, Bejo transitioned into coaching, beginning with Persik Kediri in 2017 before managing Persebaya from 2018 to 2023. He later took charge of Serpong City (2023-2024) and Deltras FC (2024-2025).

His body was taken to his family home in Sidoarjo on Tuesday evening, and he will be laid to rest on Wednesday at the local public cemetery.

