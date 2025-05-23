Indonesian Government Shuts Down Aluminum Smelter Over Air Pollution 

Bekasi. The Environment Ministry has sealed an aluminum smelting facility operated by Mandiri Pratama Intilogam in East Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java, over serious air pollution violations, officials announced on Sunday.

An inspection by the ministry revealed that the facility was operating 10 smelting furnaces without an emissions control system, said Rizal Irawan, the ministry’s Deputy for Environmental Law Enforcement.

In addition, four of the furnaces were using waste lubricating oil as fuel, which poses significant risks to human health due to the release of hazardous emissions, Rizal added.

“This facility’s temporary shutdown is a firm measure against businesses that neglect their obligation to control air pollution,” Rizal said. “The ministry will continue cracking down on similar violations both in Greater Jakarta and across other regions.”

Environment Ministry officials erect a closure notice at an aluminum smelter belonging to Mandiri Pratama Intilogam in East Cikarang, Bekasi Regency, West Java, over alleged air pollution, Sunday, June 29, 2025. (B-Universe Photo/Eka Jaya Saputra)

Without proper filtration systems, the plant had been releasing smelting emissions directly into the air, contributing significantly to deteriorating air quality in surrounding communities, Rizal said.

Environment Minister Hanif Faisol Nurrofiq stressed that industries must take full responsibility for their environmental impact.

“Clean air is a fundamental right for every citizen,” the minister said. “There will be zero tolerance for businesses that jeopardize public health for short-term profits.”

The minister also urged all industries to implement comprehensive improvements to their environmental management systems and comply fully with existing regulations.

“Administrative sanctions as well as criminal charges will be imposed on any parties who continue to violate environmental laws,” Hanif warned.

