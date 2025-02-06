Indonesian Killed in Helicopter Crash in Malaysia

February 6, 2025 | 6:43 pm
FILE - A helicopter belonging to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) conducts an aerial firefighting operation in the South Kalimantan town of Banjarbaru, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)
FILE - A helicopter belonging to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) conducts an aerial firefighting operation in the South Kalimantan town of Banjarbaru, Friday, Aug. 18, 2023. (B-Universe photo/Fuad Iqbal Abdullah)

Kuala Lumpur. An Indonesian national died in a helicopter crash during a refueling stop in Bentong, Malaysia, on Thursday.

The victim has been identified as Finsen Resky Sembiring, 27, an Indonesian engineer, according to a report by Bernama news agency.

Finsen is believed to have been struck by the rotor blade of the Bell 206L4 helicopter after it lost control while hovering three feet above the ground during refueling. The incident was confirmed by Bentong District Police Chief Zaiham Mohd Kadar, as quoted by Bernama.

According to police reports, the helicopter's skid scraped against the landing surface, causing it to overturn and catch fire.

The pilot, Kustiyadi, 44, also an Indonesian national, survived the accident with minor injuries and was rescued by a security guard.

Pahang Police Chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman stated that the helicopter is owned by Indonesian company Zaveryna Utama but is registered in Malaysia. The aircraft was primarily used to transport construction materials and had completed six trips since January 21.

At the time of the accident, the helicopter was not carrying any construction materials.




 
