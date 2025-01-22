Indonesian Lawmaker Opposes Relocation of Gaza Residents

Yustinus Paat
January 22, 2025 | 9:49 pm
FILE - Relatives mourn people killed in an Israeli air strike in Gaza City on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair)
Jakarta. An Indonesian lawmaker on Wednesday firmly opposed any proposal to relocate residents of conflict-ridden Gaza in Palestine to other countries, including Indonesia.

Amelia Anggraini, a member of the House of Representatives’ Defense and Foreign Affairs Commission, said the ultimate resolution to the conflicts in Gaza is to “keep Palestinians in their homeland and ensure their rights are protected.”

Her statement came in response to reports suggesting that US President Donald Trump had proposed relocating 2 million Gaza residents to Indonesia.

The National Democratic Party (Nasdem) politician described the idea as both sensitive and inappropriate.

“We strongly reject such a proposal,” Amelia told reporters in Jakarta.

She reiterated Indonesia’s unwavering support for the establishment of a Palestinian state and its commitment to contributing to peaceful solutions and the well-being of the Palestinian people.

“Indonesia must be part of a comprehensive solution -- to end conflicts and ensure sustainable peace for Palestinians,” Amelia said.

The Indonesian Foreign Affairs Ministry previously said it had “never heard” of any plan to relocate millions of Gaza residents to Indonesia following a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Foreign Minister Sugiono affirmed Indonesia’s readiness to contribute to post-conflict reconstruction and economic recovery efforts in Gaza.

