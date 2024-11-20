Indonesian Lawmaker Urges Arrest of Transgender Influencer Isa Zega Over Umrah Controversy

Johnny Johan Sompotan
November 20, 2024 | 9:43 am
Isa Zega, a transgender influencer, performing the Umrah pilgrimage. (Instagram @zega_real)
Isa Zega, a transgender influencer, performing the Umrah pilgrimage. (Instagram @zega_real)

Jakarta. Instagram influencer Isa Zega, popularly known as Mami Online, is accused of violating Islamic teachings by wearing female clothing and performing the Umrah pilgrimage according to female guidelines, despite being a biological male.

Member of the House of Representatives Mufti Manam condemned Zega’s actions, labeling them as blasphemous. “We urge law enforcement, the police, and related parties to immediately arrest Isa Zega, so individuals like Mami Online do not continue desecrating Islam,” Mufti said on Tuesday.

Mufti argued that despite undergoing gender reassignment surgery, Islamic law considers Zega as a biological male. Consequently, Zega should have followed male rituals during Umrah. "I am very concerned because I’ve received numerous messages on social media about Mami Online, aka Isa Zega, aka Sahrul, a transgender individual," he added.

Citing a fatwa issued by the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), Mufti said that Islamic law does not recognize gender reassignment. He asserted that individuals undergoing such procedures must adhere to worship guidelines based on their original physical condition.

Mufti also invoked Article 156A of the Indonesian Penal Code, which addresses religious blasphemy and carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison. "Religious blasphemy is punishable under Article 156A of the Penal Code. We hope the legal process will proceed swiftly," he said.

