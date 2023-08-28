Monday, August 28, 2023
Indonesian Men’s Volleyball Team Makes Strides in FIVB Rankings

Heru Andriyanto
August 28, 2023 | 10:39 am
Indonesian volleyball players celebrate after winning the first round of the regional tournament SEA V League over Thailand at Jendral Kunarto Volleyball Stadium in Bogor, West Java, July 23, 2023. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)
Indonesian volleyball players celebrate after winning the first round of the regional tournament SEA V League over Thailand at Jendral Kunarto Volleyball Stadium in Bogor, West Java, July 23, 2023. (Antara photo/Yulius Satria Wijaya)

Jakarta. The Indonesian men's volleyball team has made significant progress in the official world rankings of the sport's governing body, FIVB, owing to its outstanding performance in recent regional championships.

Most notably, Indonesia's victory over Thailand with a score of 3-0 in the Asian Men's Volleyball Championship held in Iran propelled the team up five spots, securing its current rank of 55th.

This accomplishment is remarkable considering that the national team was absent from the FIVB list last year due to a lack of international tournaments.

Throughout this year, Indonesia has secured victory in six out of 11 FIVB-sanctioned matches, even displaying strong resistance by taking two sets in matches against formidable opponents like China and South Korea.

At present, the team ranks ninth in the Asian region and holds the top position in Southeast Asia.

The Indonesian men's volleyball team holds the title of reigning champion, securing a hat-trick of victories in the biennial multi-sport event, the Southeast Asia (SEA) Games.

This rapid improvement can be attributed to fierce national competition and the blend of young players with their senior counterparts who possess international experience. Players such as Rivan Nurmulki, Farhan Halim, and Doni Haryono, who have previously played for foreign clubs, contribute to the team's growth.

Indonesia's premier volleyball competition, Proliga, allows each club to have two international players, offering local players the opportunity to learn from professionals like American open-hitter Garrett Muagututia and Brazilian middle blocker Isac Santos.

In addition, the national volleyball federation, PBVSI, organizes a fully-local competition called Livoli, held annually and featuring the top clubs from across the country.

