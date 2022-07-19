Indonesian Military Jet Trainer Crashes, Killing Pilot

A joint rescue team retrieves the body of the Air Force pilot whose jet trainer crashed in the Central Java town of Blora on July 18, 2022. (Beritasatu Photo)

Jakarta. A military jet trainer crashed during a training session in the Central Java town of Blora on Monday evening and instantly killed its pilot, the Air Force said on Tuesday.

The South Korean-made T-50i Golden Eagle plane crashed during a night flight training with the last radio call being recorded at 7:07 p.m, Air Force spokesman Indan Gilang Buldansyah said in Jakarta.

The pilot is identified as First Lt. Allan Safitra Indra Wahyudi, a 2015 graduate of the Air Force Academy.

“He is survived by his wife, who he married in 2021,” Indan said.

Investigators from the Iswahjudi Air Base in Madiun, East Java retrieved the flight data recorder known as black box later on Tuesday. The debris of the single-seater plane was found in the village of Nginggil.

There have been at least three air accidents involving Indonesian military planes in the last three years.

In June 2020, the crash of an Army helicopter in Kendal, Central Java was followed nine days later by another accident involving British-made Hawk 209 jet that crashed in Kampar, Riau province.