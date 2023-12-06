Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Indonesian Military Loses Combat Readiness Due to Outdated Weaponry: Expert

Mita Amalia Hapsari
December 6, 2023 | 3:26 am
Military officers rehearse for the 78th Armed Forces anniversary at the National Monument in Jakarta on October 3, 2023. (Antara Photo/Aditya Pradana Putra)
Jakarta. The Indonesian Military is not ready for any modern warfare scenario due to an aging arsenal and a lack of measured armament plans, a defense expert said on Tuesday,

"The state of our weaponry system is exceedingly disheartening. Nearly 50 percent of our operational military equipment is antiquated and insufficient for contemporary combat," said Khairul Fahmi from the Institute for Security and Strategic Studies (ISESS).

He added that this dire situation poses security risks to the country’s territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

"We find ourselves in a precarious position, especially amid escalating geopolitical tensions," Khairul said.

Indonesia's defense spending remains notably modest in the regional context, accounting for a mere 0.8 percent of the gross domestic product (GDP).

"The disparity between the urgent need for a modernized weaponry system and the escalating security challenges is widening due to our relatively restrained defense spending," Khairul said.

"In the past few years, calls are mounting to modernize our weaponry system and strengthen the defense capability despite the very tight budget," he said.

Indonesia needs to increase the budget spending to at least 1 percent of the GDP, he added.

