Indonesian Military Rotates 300 High-Ranking Officers, Including Presidential Guard Chief

Jakarta. Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto has announced a major reshuffle involving around 300 high-ranking military officers across various government agencies, Antara reported on Monday.

The reshuffle includes officers stationed at military headquarters, the State Intelligence Agency (BIN), the National Cyber and Encryption Agency (BSSN), the National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas), government ministries, and the University of Defense.

One of the most prominent changes is the appointment of Lieutenant General Mohammad Fadjar as the commander of the Army’s Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad). He replaces Lieutenant General Mohamad Hasan, who now assumes command of the Army’s Doctrine, Education, and Training Development Command in Bandung.

Major General Achiruddin, formerly the commander of the Mulawarman Regional Command overseeing Kalimantan provinces, has been appointed as the new commander of the Presidential Security Force (Paspampres). His previous position has been filled by Major General Rudy Rachmat Nugraha.

Lieutenant General Nugroho Sulistyo Budi has been appointed as the head of BSSN, while Military Academy Governor Sidharta Wishu Graha has been promoted to senior inspector at BIN. Both appointments require a presidential decree.

Brigadier General Arnold Aristoteles Paplapna Ritiauw will take over as the new governor of the Military Academy.

Several army generals have also been assigned as inspector generals at various government ministries. These include Major General Maryono at the Transportation Ministry and Major General Irham Waroihan at the Agriculture Ministry.

In addition, the Armed Forces commander has appointed 11 new defense attachés to Indonesian embassies worldwide. These appointments include:

Colonel Tri Andi Kuswantoro in Malaysia,

Colonel Tony Aris Setyawan in the United Arab Emirates,

Colonel Zaenal Arifin in Saudi Arabia,

Colonel Robertus Subono at the United Nations Headquarters,

Colonel Sumartono in China,

Colonel Hidayaturrahman in Japan,

Colonel Novera Budi in Australia,

Colonel Burhanudin in India,

Colonel Budi Susilo in Russia,

Colonel Hendra Gunawan in France,

Colonel Yose Ridha in the United States.

