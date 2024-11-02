Indonesian Military Rotates 76 High-Ranking Officers

Jakarta. Armed Forces Commander General Agus Subiyanto has issued a decree for the rotation and promotion of 76 high-ranking officers holding strategic positions within the military.

Among those affected, two officers have been appointed to new roles within the presidential office.

Major General Ariyo Windutomo, previously head of the oversight body at the University of Defense, has been named the head of the Presidential Secretariat.

Major General Kosasih, who served as an advisor to President Prabowo Subianto during his tenure as defense minister, has been appointed as the president’s military secretary.

The appointments of Ariyo and Kosasih will require the president's approval before they officially assume their new roles.

Brigadier General Bayu Permana, commander of the Mulawarman Regional Military Command, has been promoted to deputy head of the State Intelligence Agency.

Brigadier General Edwin Adrian Sumantha, known as the spokesperson for the Indonesian Military, has been appointed head of the Army’s Command and General Staff College (Seskoad), a graduate academy for officers pursuing leadership and command roles. This new position suggests that Edwin is set to be promoted to major general.

The decree also promotes 10 colonels across the three branches of the military to the rank of general.

In total, the rotations and promotions involve 12 Air Force officers, 18 Navy officers, and 46 Army officers.

