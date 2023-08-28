Monday, August 28, 2023
Logo B Universe
Our Network
Logo BeritaSatu Logo BTV Logo Majalah Investor Logo Majalah Investor Logo Jakarta Globe
BTV Logo
User Button

Indonesian Muslims Advised against Multiple Hajj Pilgrimages

August 27, 2023 | 10:54 pm
SHARE
Hajj pilgrims walk along a tunnel in Mina, Saudi Arabia, to a sacred site where they will perform the symbolic stoning of the devil, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Antara Photo/Wahyu Putro)
Hajj pilgrims walk along a tunnel in Mina, Saudi Arabia, to a sacred site where they will perform the symbolic stoning of the devil, Friday, June 30, 2023. (Antara Photo/Wahyu Putro)

Jakarta. The Indonesian government on Sunday urged Muslims to undertake the hajj pilgrimage only once in their lifetime due to the endless queue. 

While Saudi Arabia grants Indonesia the world's largest hajj quota, accommodating over 200,000 pilgrims each season, Indonesian Muslims often have to wait for years after registering with the Religious Affairs Ministry before their turn arrives.

"In my opinion, performing the pilgrimage once in a lifetime is sufficient," Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture, Muhadjir Effendy, was quoted by Kompas news website as saying.

Even though many individuals have the means to undertake multiple pilgrimages, the minister emphasized that priority should be given to those who have been waiting for years and have not yet performed the sacred ritual.

Advertisement
Read More:
Hajj Pilgrimage Returns to Full Capacity in Saudi Arabia

Muhadjir provided his own example, noting that since assuming his cabinet position, he has refrained from utilizing his status for repeated pilgrimages.

"If you genuinely wish to engage in the ritual again, you can opt for the minor pilgrimage of Umrah," Muhadjir recommended.

Unlike the annual Hajj pilgrimage, Umrah can be performed at any time, thus not affecting the already crowded waiting list.

"You could perform Umrah every month if you so desire," the minister said.

With longer waiting periods, the risk increases for Indonesian pilgrims. Government data indicates that approximately 43 percent of pilgrims are 60 years or older.

This year alone, 774 Indonesian pilgrims passed away during the pilgrimage, with the majority of casualties being elderly individuals.

Earlier this week, the same official said that the government is considering a regulation to restrict hajj pilgrimage to a single occurrence.

This year saw Indonesia dispatch 229,000 pilgrims to partake in the hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia, marking the largest hajj quota the country has ever received.

Tags:
#Religion
Keywords:
SHARE

POPULAR READS

After Falling Early In FIBA World Cup, France Turns Focus Toward Paris Olympics
News 3 hours ago

After Falling Early In FIBA World Cup, France Turns Focus Toward Paris Olympics

 Latvia eliminated France on Sunday night, winning 88-86 in a group-stage game in Jakarta, Indonesia.
Indonesian Muslims Advised against Multiple Hajj Pilgrimages
News 6 hours ago

Indonesian Muslims Advised against Multiple Hajj Pilgrimages

 This year saw Indonesia dispatch 229,000 pilgrims to partake in the hajj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca in Saudi Arabia.
Jakarta to Expand Electric Bus Fleet to 100 Vehicles
News 10 hours ago

Jakarta to Expand Electric Bus Fleet to 100 Vehicles

 Starting from September 1, vehicles within the city will be subject to emission tests, and failing the test may result in police tickets.
Barito Pacific's Stocks Reach Highest Level Since August 2022
Business 12 hours ago

Barito Pacific's Stocks Reach Highest Level Since August 2022

 Closing at Rp 1,030 on Friday, Barito's shares marked a 15.08 percent increase over the past week.
Spain Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales Suspended After World Cup Final Kiss
News Aug 26, 2023 | 10:38 pm

Spain Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales Suspended After World Cup Final Kiss

 FIFA said Rubiales is removed from soccer duties for 90 days “pending the disciplinary proceedings opened” against him Thursday.
News Index

Popular Tag

Most Popular

Jakarta Governor Objects to 24-Hour Even-Odd Driving Restrictions
1
Jakarta Governor Objects to 24-Hour Even-Odd Driving Restrictions
2
Spain Soccer Federation President Luis Rubiales Suspended After World Cup Final Kiss
3
Social Media Users in Europe Can Turn Off AI-Recommended Contents
4
Foreign Visitors Flock to Sumenep for Madura Culture Festival
5
Jakarta to Expand Electric Bus Fleet to 100 Vehicles
Opini Title
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
Empowering ASEAN MSMEs to Embrace Circular Economy
ASEAN Between the US and China
ASEAN Between the US and China
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Inclusive ASEAN: Women, Young, and People with Disabilities
Investor Daily
COPYRIGHT © 2023 JAKARTA GLOBE. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED