Indonesian Navy Dismantles Mysterious Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang Waters on Prabowo’s Order

Tangerang. The Indonesian Navy (TNI AL) deployed 600 personnel on Saturday to dismantle bamboo barriers spanning 30 kilometers in the waters off Tanjung Pasir, Tangerang Regency, Banten. The operation was conducted under direct orders from President Prabowo Subianto.

“We are here on the orders of the President of the Republic of Indonesia, conveyed through the Chief of Naval Staff, to open access for fishermen,” said Harry Indarto, commander in charge of the operation, speaking at the Navy post in Teluknaga, Tangerang, Banten Province.

Local fishermen had raised concerns over the barriers, which reportedly obstructed their fishing activities, forcing them to detour for over an hour, consuming additional fuel. Many were reluctant to dismantle the structures themselves without official authorization.

Harry revealed that complaints from fishermen had been heard for months. In response, the Navy coordinated with village officials to address the issue. “We requested the installation of markers or the opening of access routes to facilitate fishermen navigating in and out of the waters,” he added.

Read More: Prabowo Orders Dismantling of Offshore Bamboo Barriers in Tangerang

The operation, assisted by local fishermen, aims to dismantle two kilometers of the bamboo barriers per day. “It’s impossible to remove all 30 kilometers in a single day. Our target today is to clear at least two kilometers,” Harry said. The barriers, which are reinforced with nets and anchored by sandbags, pose significant challenges for removal.

The barriers span across 16 villages in six districts and have been a source of controversy. While some organizations, such as the North Coast People’s Network (JRP), claim the barriers were built by local communities to prevent tsunami damage and coastal erosion, their legitimacy has been questioned.

The Ombudsman of Indonesia found evidence suggesting the project required billions of rupiah, with workers reportedly paid Rp 100,000 per day. These findings raise doubts about the JRP’s claim of community-led efforts.

Accusations have also surfaced that the barriers were installed by developers associated with the nearby Pantai Indah Kapuk 2 (PIK 2) project, a national strategic initiative. However, PIK 2 management denied involvement.

Government officials clarified that the barriers are not part of any approved infrastructure projects in the area. Deputy for the Chief Economic Affairs Minister Wahyu Utomo said the region is protected for environmental preservation, and no construction is allowed without proper permits.

“The President has ordered the barriers’ removal and a thorough investigation,” said Ahmad Muzani, Secretary-General of Prabowo’s Gerindra Party. The dismantling process is expected to continue in the coming weeks, ensuring fishermen regain full access to the sea.

SHARE URL berhasil di salin.

Tags:Keywords: