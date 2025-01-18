Indonesian Navy Foils Smuggling of Illegal Thai Cigarettes Worth $6 Million in Riau

Dumai, Riau. The Fleet One Quick Response (F1QR) team of the Indonesian Navy Base in Dumai, Riau, has foiled the smuggling of 2.5 million packs of illegal Camclar-brand cigarettes from Thailand on Saturday, June 21.

Rear Admiral Fauzi of the Dumai Naval Fleet Command said the team seized the vessel KLM Harapan Indah 99, with a gross tonnage of 168, in the waters of Kuala Selat Akar, Bengkalis Regency, Riau, for carrying Camclar-brand cigarettes without excise stamps.

"The vessel KLM Harapan Indah initially departed from Thailand en route to the Philippines. However, during its voyage, the ship changed course and entered Indonesian waters," said Fauzi on Monday.

Upon inspection, authorities discovered a cargo of 5,120 boxes of cigarettes without excise stamps. According to calculations by the Dumai Customs Office, the total state loss due to the smuggling attempt amounts to over Rp 97.9 billion ($6 million). A total of 2,560,000 packs of illegal cigarettes were seized.

Officials also detained seven crew members, including the ship’s captain, identified by the initials MH, 45, a resident of Dumai.

The KLM Harapan Indah vessel, along with the evidence, is currently secured at the Indonesian Navy pier in Bangsal Aceh for further legal proceedings. All seized Camclar brand cigarettes are being stored at the Dumai Naval Command Headquarters warehouse.

The perpetrators are being charged under Law Number 17 of 2006 on Customs and Law Number 17 of 2008 on Shipping, which carry a minimum prison sentence of one year and a maximum of 10 years, along with fines ranging from Rp 50 million to Rp 5 billion.

