Indonesian Pilgrims Win Praise for Orderly Hajj

Jakarta. Indonesian Hajj pilgrims have received widespread praise from various countries for their discipline and orderly conduct during the pilgrimage in the Holy Land.

According to the Religious Affairs Minister, Nasaruddin Umar, the praise was directly conveyed by several ministers of religion from friendly countries such as India, Pakistan, and the Philippines. They expressed admiration and even indicated a desire to learn from Indonesia’s Hajj management system.

"They want to learn from Indonesia," said Nasaruddin in Mecca on Wednesday.

He noted that Indonesia’s Hajj management system is seen as inspirational, especially considering the large number of pilgrims who still manage to remain orderly and well-organized. “The religious ministers of India and Pakistan mentioned Indonesia as an inspiring example,” he said.

Additional support also came from Egypt and Jordan. The Jordanian Religious Affairs Minsiter, Nasaruddin added, specifically praised the patience of Indonesian pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage process.

"We are seen as patient and orderly pilgrims, deserving of appreciation," he said.

Similar appreciation was also expressed by the Government of Saudi Arabia. Each year, Indonesia receives recognition from the Kingdom for its highly regarded Hajj organization.

"Saudi always gives appreciation; every year we receive praise," said the Minister.

He also expressed gratitude for the special attention given by Saudi Arabia to Indonesian pilgrims, including in the area of healthcare services.

"For example, only Indonesian ambulances are allowed to enter the tent areas. This shows their special attention," he explained.

Nasaruddin emphasized that the availability of ambulances is vital in emergencies, especially during the peak of worship in Arafat, as they have saved many lives.

He also extended his appreciation to the pilgrims themselves, who have demonstrated high awareness in following the rules, something he considers a key factor in the smooth running of the pilgrimage. "Without the discipline of our pilgrims, things would not have gone this well," he stressed.

The Minister hopes that recognition from various countries can serve as motivation to further improve the quality of Hajj services in the future. “This is a great trust that we must uphold together,” he concluded.

Indonesian pilgrims from the early batches of the first wave have begun returning home via Medina, Saudi Arabia. Eight groups from the first wave are being repatriated through Medina, while the rest will return through Jeddah from June 11 to 24. Indonesia sent more than 200,000 pilgrims to Mecca this year.

