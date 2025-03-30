Indonesian Police Arrest Four in Major Drug Bust, Seize 156 Kg of Meth

Dayat
July 2, 2025 | 7:09 pm
A photo illustration of crystal methamphetamine. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)
A photo illustration of crystal methamphetamine. (Antara/Muhammad Iqbal)

Jakarta. The Indonesian Police (Polri) arrested four suspected drug couriers in separate operations across four provinces, seizing more than 150 kilograms of methamphetamine along with ecstasy pills and meth-laced “happy water” sachets, officials said.

The suspects, identified by their initials as RN, MAP, HEW, and SRN, were arrested in Balikpapan in East Kalimantan, Jambi, Pekanbaru in Riau, and Sidoarjo in East Java, respectively, said Agung Prabowo, an official with the National Police’s narcotics unit.

“These suspects were couriers for an international drug syndicate,” Agung told reporters in Jakarta on Wednesday. The arrests followed an investigation by the National Police’s Criminal Investigation Agency in May.

RN was arrested in Balikpapan with 50 kilograms of methamphetamine packed in Chinese tea packaging, while MAP. was taken into custody in Jambi with 78 kilograms of meth in brown packaging.

Read More:
Antinarcotics Agency, Customs Uncover 172 Drug Cases, Arrest 285 in Q2

HEW. was arrested in Pekanbaru with 1 kilogram of meth and 497 sachets of “happy water” containing methamphetamine. SRN, a middle-aged woman, was detained in Sidoarjo, East Java, with 24 kilograms of meth and 763 ecstasy pills, Agung said.

Police later destroyed the seized drugs, which had been legally cleared for disposal, by incinerating them at the RSPAD funeral home in Central Jakarta.

“This destruction covers the 145 kilograms of meth seized from four separate cases, including the 4 kilograms in Balikpapan, 71 kilograms in Jambi, 1 kilogram along with 5,000 sachets of happy water in Pekanbaru, and the seizure in Sidoarjo,” Prabowo said.

All four suspects have been charged under Indonesia’s narcotics law, which carries a maximum penalty of death for drug trafficking.

