Indonesian Police Arrest Two Chinese Nationals in SMS Phishing Scam

Stefani Wijaya
March 24, 2025 | 8:59 pm
Bareskrim Polri holds a press conference announcing two Chinese nationals as suspects in an SMS phishing cybercrime syndicate using fake BTS, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Stefani Wijaya)
Bareskrim Polri holds a press conference announcing two Chinese nationals as suspects in an SMS phishing cybercrime syndicate using fake BTS, Monday, March 24, 2025. (Beritasatu.com/Stefani Wijaya)

Jakarta. The Indonesian National Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (Bareskrim Polri) has arrested two Chinese nationals suspected of operating a phishing scam via fake base transceiver stations (BTS) to send fraudulent SMS messages.

The head of Bareskrim Polri, Wahyu Widada, said the cybercrime case was uncovered following complaints from customers of a private bank who received phishing messages designed to steal personal data.

“The fraudulent SMS messages were sent to approximately 259 bank customers, and eight of them proceeded with transactions through the link provided by the suspects. As a result, these victims suffered a combined financial loss of around Rp 289 million ($17,500),” Wahyu said during a press conference at Bareskrim Polri headquarters in Jakarta on Monday.

Following these reports, the Cybercrime Directorate, in coordination with the Directorate of Digital Infrastructure Control at the Communication and Digital Affairs Ministry, conducted surveillance on March 13. The investigation confirmed the distribution of SMS messages impersonating banks using illegal telecommunication devices.

Bareskrim Polri is now actively pursuing the mastermind behind the SMS phishing syndicate that utilized fake BTS technology.

“We are still searching for the ringleader. For now, the individual has been placed on our wanted list, and we will continue our efforts to locate them,” Wahyu stated.

Authorities are also collaborating with the Immigration Office to monitor the suspect’s possible movements across borders.

On March 18, Bareskrim Polri arrested a Chinese national identified as XJ while he was driving a vehicle equipped with fake BTS devices in the Sudirman Central Business District (SCBD) area of South Jakarta.

Two days later, another Chinese suspect, identified as YXC, was arrested while driving in the Tulodong Atas area, also near SCBD, South Jakarta.

Both suspects are now being held at the Bareskrim Polri detention center as the investigation continues.

#Crime



 
News Index

